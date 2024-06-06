Northeast Monsoon Update: IMD Forecast, rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, for the next five days in Arunachal Pradesh

Northeast Monsoon Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) for the next five days in Arunachal Pradesh.

Strong southwesterly and southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation currently centred over northeast Assam are predicted to affect the weather in the northeastern states.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) for the next five days in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

From June 6 to 10, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim are expected to have isolated periods of intense rainfall. June 8 to 10 will probably be a stormy week in Arunachal Pradesh, and June 10 in Nagaland.

Over the next five days, the IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall that is moderately widespread to widespread, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) in Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra & Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Karnataka.

From June 6 to 8, similar weather is predicted in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.

There may probably be isolated rainfall in Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada between June 6 and June 8.

Heavy rain is predicted for interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe from June 6 to June 9, coastal Karnataka from June 8 to June 10, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from June 6 to June 7, coastal Andhra Pradesh from June 6 to June 9, Telangana from June 6 to June 10, and Rayalaseema from June 6 to June 7.