Arunachal

National Integration Tour for Arunachal Pradesh students concludes at Chandimandir Military Station

Last Updated: November 14, 2024
A 10-day National Integration Tour organized by the Indian Army for students from Palizi in East Kameng and Rest of Arunachal Pradesh (RALP) concluded on Wednesday at Chandimandir Military Station.

The tour, part of the Indian Army’s outreach program, aimed to inspire students to appreciate India’s diversity and richness.

During the tour, 20 students and 2 teachers visited cultural and historical landmarks in Delhi and Chandigarh, including the Western Command Heritage Museum. Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, interacted with the students, sharing his experiences in Arunachal Pradesh and motivating them to contribute to nation-building.

The tour included visits to Mahendra Pratap Zoological Park, Rock Garden, and Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. This initiative exemplifies the Indian Army’s commitment to fostering national integration and unity through Operation Sadbhavan.

