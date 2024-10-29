Kerala Temple Fire: 150 people were injured, including eight seriously

Kerala Temple fire Update: More than 150 people were injured, including eight seriously, in a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram in Kerala’s Kasaragod late on Monday, Media report said.

The injured have been taken to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru. It is suspected that the accident took place when a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire. The accident occurred around midnight, when thousand of people were watching the auspicious Theyyam ritual at the Veerarkavu Temple the report added.

According to the police, it is suspected that the accident occurred when the fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire.

Also Read- Watch Tawang’s History

Shocking mobile phone footage, broadcast by television channels, revealed the severity of the accident and the distress of the helpless crowd gathered at the village temple near Neeleswaram.

Over 150 people were injured, including eight seriously, in the fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram here late Monday, police said.

The Kerala Police has arrested two persons after authorities blamed the cause of a massive fireworks accident, which left 150 people injured, news agency IANS reported.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh’s ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

The District Collector, on Tuesday, said that those who were seriously injured had 80 per cent burns.

“The cause of the accident is being ascertained. Samples have been collected from the site. A case was lodged,” he said.

He further said that according to a preliminary probe, the fireworks storage facility and the place where the crackers were being burst were close by.

“The safety precautions were not taken. The requirement of maintaining a minimum distance of 100 meters between the two was not followed. No permission was taken either for storage of fireworks,” he added.