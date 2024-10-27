Governor urges the people to participate in developmental of Arunachal Pradesh with ‘Nation First’ spirit

ANINI/ ROING- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) urged upon the people of the State to participate in developmental and transformation progress of Arunachal Pradesh with ‘Nation First’ spirit.

He was addressing the people during his tour to Dibang Valley and Lower Dibang Valley District on 26th October 2024. The Governor addressed public meetings at Anini and Roing and also reviewed developmental works at Roing.

The Governor said that many State and Central Governments sponsored welfare schemes, projects and programmes are in various phases of implementation in different parts of the State. Our Gaon Burahs, Panchayati members and community leaders must realize their responsibilities and monitor these works. Such steps of the conscientious citizens will have huge impact and ensure proper and timely executions of the welfare measures.

The Governor underscored the need to focus on education, health, infrastructure and tourism. He urged the people to contribute towards the development of the State and realize the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deeply impressed by the initiatives taken by the tribal communities for cultural preservation, the Governor said that our culture and traditions should be maintained and passed on to the future generations. He stressed on preserving mother tongue and scripts and said that every person of the community must be proud of their age-old cultural heritage and take pride in it.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh continues to maintain its cultural heritage and traditions. He said that it is one of the most culturally diverse States and at the same time, Arunachal Pradesh is a shining example of unity in diversity.

Local MLA Mopi Mihu briefed the Governor at Anini about the development projects in Dibang Valley District, while Local MLAs of Lower Dibang Valley District Mutchu Mithi and Puinnyo Apum participated in the meeting at Roing.

Government officials, Gaon Burahs and Panchayat leaders, and the people of Dibang Valley District and Lower Dibang District were present in the meetings.

During his first visit to the Lower Dibang Valley District, the Governor reviewed the progress of various developmental programs and schemes implemented by both the Central and State Governments. Mrs Soumya Saurabh, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dibang Valley District gave a very professional and analytic presentation of her district.

The Governor emphasized the need to strengthen four key sectors, which are health, education, infrastructure, and tourism. He said that the State has huge potential in the tourism sector. He advised the concerned officials to address all aspects of tourism at district level, including skilling of youth, creating viable circuits, preserving cultural assets and creating infrastructure for promoting tourism in the district.

The Governor shared his concern about the institutionalization of subletting infrastructure projects, which he said is resulting in delays in the implementation of roads and in maintaining quality. He also expressed his concern regarding drug addictions and suggested exploring preventive measures as well as cures.

The Governor urged officials to step out of their offices, interact with local communities, inspect ongoing projects firsthand, and utilize technology to monitor the implementation of government schemes.

The Governor stressed on office automation of all the district offices. He said that digitizing records, the officials would be better equipped to assess needs, analyze data, and quickly address gaps.

The Governor suggested setting up model villages with necessary amenities by the hydropower projects while addressing compensation issues. He said that such steps will benefit the people and the State in terms of cleanliness, self-sustenance and a holistic approach to futuristic plans.

Lower Dibang Valley District MLAs Mutchu Mithi and Puinnyo Apum also participated in the meeting. The District Deputy Commissioner Mrs Soumya Saurabh, and department heads briefed the Governor on the district’s developmental progress, discussing both departmental initiatives and the challenges. They also highlighted about Vibrant Border Village Programme, education, health, banking and drugs menace issues of the district.