Arunachal: Governor Inaugurates Scriptures Gallery at RIWATCH Museum

ROING- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. Gen. Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, (Retd.) inaugurated the Gallery of Scriptures at RIWATCH Museum and released three Pictorial Glossary Books of Kaman Mishmi today.

The Scripture Gallery contained 330 volumes of Buddhist scriptures including Kangyurs and Tengyurs contributed by His Holiness Dalai Lama, 42 volumes of Tripitikas, 4 numbers of Assamese Kirtan Ghosh and one number of Dhanvantari written on Hasipat.

The books released features various semantic domains of Kaman Mishmi vocabulary. The RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) published a “Let Us Learn Kaman” series.

The Governor appreciated RIWATCH for establishing an International standard Museum that has a great potential to become a hot spot of tourism.

He observed, Museum has qualitative display arranged well professionally that included historic objects, relics, scripts, implements and wears featuring Arunachal Pradesh in particular and Northeast in general.

He also congratulated the team RCML and the Kaman native speakers for collaboratively bringing out the colourful pictorial books in Kaman Mishmi language and asserted that such books will play a crucial role in revitalizing and preserving the endangered languages.

The event was also attended by the members of RIWATCH Governing Council, members of IMCLS and Government Officials and public in general.

The other dignitaries present were MLA Roing Mutchu Mithi, MLA Anini Mopi Mihu, MLA Dambuk Punya Apum, DC LDV Soumya Saurabh.