Arunachal: Bodak village launches Pun:lek mission to become a floral village

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Bodak village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District on Saturday launched a mission called “Pun:lek” to make the Bodak village a floral village by planting several species of ornamental trees and other flowering plants.

The mission launching ceremony was attended by Toni Mitkong, Extra Assistant Commissioner, Mebo from civil administration as a mission partner, Ajem Tayeng, retired Director, Account & Treasuries, Govt. of AP as Chief Guest and Smty Ayi Remi Ering, District Horticulture Development officer, East Siang district at Guest of honour.

The mission ‘Pun:lek’ which is derived from ‘Appun Alek’ (group of flower), aims to plant many flowering/ornamental trees and other smaller and different species of flowers in the village road of Bodak village which is already popular among tourists visiting the region. During the plantation drive of flowering species total of 51 saplings were planted.

Speaking from Mebo civil administration, Toni Mitkong, Extra Assistant Commissioner, Mebo advised the villagers of Bodak village to make the mission Pun:lek successful which in turn will attract more tourists. “Mebo administration in tie-up with different village administrations effort are being made to beautify the villages with cleanliness, plantation drive and anti-drugs awareness activities’, said Mitkong.

While Ajem Tayeng and Ayi Remi Ering while attending the mission launching ceremony praised the initiative of Mebo Sub-Divisional Administration led by ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing and Bodak village citizen led by Tanggom Tayeng, Bodak Welfare Committee and GBs.

Intellectuals from Bodak village like Bapir Megu who returned to the village on the day to join in the plantation drive also opined hope that the Bodak village will one day soon be a floral village.

Meanwhile Bodak village authorities have assured to stop the strey cattle roaming the village streets in order to protect the planted ornamental tree saplings. Bodak village located in the northern most part of Mebo Sub-Division along the left bank of river Siang in the picturesque mountain slopes has low population but with natural beauty.

With the aim to make the village a floral village under the supervision of Mebo civil administration, the village is likely to be a major attraction for tourists in coming years.