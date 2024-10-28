Arunachal: Governor adopts two TB patients from Lower Dibang Valley District

ROING- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), adopted two TB patients from Lower Dibang District.

The Governor visited the District Hospital, Roing, Lower Dibang Valley District on 27th October 2024. During his visit, he toured different wards of the Hospital.

As part of his ongoing commitment to eradicate tuberculosis in the state, and in his role as a Nikshay Mitra, Governor adopted two TB patients.

The Nikshay Mitra initiative provides TB patients with nutritional, diagnostic, and vocational support. The Governor presented food baskets to the patients he adopted.

Interacting with Lower Dibang Valley District MLAs Mutchu Mithi and Puinnyo Apum and health officials, the Governor highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal to eliminate tuberculosis from India by 2025, ahead of the global TB-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target of 2030. He urged the public to unite in supporting this commitment.

The Governor encouraged health officials to promote healthy lifestyles, raise health awareness, and leverage technology for better analysis and planning. He also praised the dedication of doctors, nurses, and paramedics in driving social reforms within the health centers, embodying the ethos of “care and share.”

Dr. Saga Migri, District Tuberculosis Officer briefed the Governor on TB and health issues in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mrs Soumya Saurabh and Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo were present during the visit.