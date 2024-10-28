ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Pan India Rescue and Rehabilitation Campaign launched in Papum Pare

The campaign focused on rescuing and rehabilitating vulnerable populations, such as victims of human trafficking, forced labor, child labor..............

Last Updated: October 28, 2024
1 minute read
YUPIA-  The District Administration in collaboration with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights ( NCPCR) launched the Pan India rescue and rehabilitation Campaign from Yupia Market on Monday.

The month long campaign  is a nationwide initiative focused on rescuing and rehabilitating vulnerable populations, such as victims of human trafficking, forced labor, child labor, and other forms of exploitation.

Welcoming the gathering Mary Bui, CO -cum- District Labour and Employment Officer informed that the campaign involves a collaborative effort by governmental bodies, NGOs, law enforcement agencies, and community organizations working together to identify, rescue, and support victims, ensuring their rights and well-being are protected.

Mrs  Jaya Taba, DD, ICDS-cum-DPO spoke about Child labour Prohibition Act and the POCSO Act.

“Children under 14 years are banned from working in hazardous industries and occupations and adolescents (14-18 years) are allowed to work but are prohibited from hazardous jobs like mining, explosives, and chemical manufacturing.”  Mrs  Taba informed while exhorting the shopkeepers and hoteliers to follow the rules.

She further cautioned about the stringent laws against child trafficking and cautioned the audience to ‘ not get involved in such crimes’.

Adv Tarh Nagu,    Legal -cum- Probation Officer spoke about the Legal provisions under Child  protection rights, POCSO and Legal Adoption.

