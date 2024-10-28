ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Mega Legal Awareness Prog-cum-Marriage Registration held at Sagalee

Total of 28 couples were facilitated marriage registration-cum-counseling by………

Last Updated: October 28, 2024
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Mega Legal Awareness Prog-cum-Marriage Registration held at Sagalee

SAGALEE- Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority organized Mega Legal Awareness Programme in collaboration with Hope & Shine Society (NGO), Sagalee Unit of Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) and Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASrLM) on October 26,  at ADC Conference Hall, Sagalee.

Yomge Ado, Member Secretary, addressed on the importance of Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs), and explained the audience extensively on the roles & duties of Legal Services Institutions.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Ado said “One should know his/her own rights and about the free legal aid/services for the poor and illiterate provided under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987”.  He also urged the Members and authorities to implement these schemes for the benefit of all the vulnerable and weaker sections of the society.

Also Read-   Pan India Rescue and Rehabilitation Campaign launched in Papum Pare

After the NALSA Theme song “Ek Mutthi Aasman” was screened during the program, Ado briefed the lyrics to the participants that “free access to justice is for everyone, primarily the poor and weaker sections of the society”.

During the day long program, participants were sensitized on various mandated schemes of NALSA and other Govt. Welfare scheme such as Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place Act, 2013, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, Lok Adalat/Marriage Registration and further elaborated about the “immediate relief and services” which can be avail from Legal Aid Clinic through Para Legal Volunteers and District Legal Services Authorities of respective District by the Resource Persons Adv Oyam Binggep & Adv Techi Natu, Legal Aid Counsels, DLSA, Papumpare.

Also Read- USTM celebrates NMC approval for PIMCH in Meghalaya

The participants discussed thoroughly on the matter related to marriage registration and sought clarity on some legal aspects with the Resource Persons.

Higio Yame, Adl. Deputy Commissioner, Sagalee, spoke on the role of Gaon Burhas/Gaon Burihs and its importance in administration and emphasized them to hold no political influence while holding such place.

While Mrs Tob Naso Nabam, Director, Hope & Shine Society, Doimukh, dwelt on Gender equality and encouraged everyone to raise awareness on importance of marriage registration to their family members and neighbors.

Also Read- Arunachal hosts Tawang International Marathon

Total of 28 couples were facilitated marriage registration-cum-counseling by Advocate Terji Gamlin, Front Office Advocate of APSLSA on the spot during the programme and over 206 participants including Gaon Burahs/Gaon Burihs, SHGs, NGOs, staff of ArSRLM and general public of Sagalee actively participated and benefitted from MLAP.

Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), Itanagar, in collaboration with East Siang District inaugurated 3 New Legal Aid Clinics in the premises of Police Station namely PS Likabali, Lower Siang District, PS Pangin, Siang District and PS Ruksin, East Siang District on dated 17/10/2024, 21/10/2024 & 22/10/2024 respectively in compliance with the direction of NALSA and the Supreme Court of India in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 427 of 2022 titled Bachpan Bachao Andolan Vs Union of India and Ors.

Tags
Last Updated: October 28, 2024
2 minutes read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Workshop for Singpho Language Teachers held at Bordumsa

Arunachal: Workshop for Singpho Language Teachers held at Bordumsa

Arunachal: French Ambassador calls on the Governor

Arunachal: French Ambassador calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Annual College Day of Indira Gandhi Govt College, Tezu

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Annual College Day of Indira Gandhi Govt College, Tezu

Arunachal Pradesh Governor chairs Vice Chancellors’ Conference

Arunachal Pradesh Governor chairs Vice Chancellors’ Conference

Arunachal CM dedicates Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum at Nyukmadung

Arunachal CM dedicates Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum at Nyukmadung

Arunachal: Banded krait spotted in a residential colony in seijosa, Rescue and Released

Arunachal: Banded krait spotted in a residential colony in seijosa, Rescue and Released

Arunachal to host 16th ATOAI Adventure Convention in Tawang

Arunachal to host 16th ATOAI Adventure Convention in Tawang

Arunachal: Orientation Workshop on Universalization-Phase I of PRI-CBO Convergence held at Basar

Arunachal: Orientation Workshop on Universalization-Phase I of PRI-CBO Convergence held at Basar

Arunachal: Ngopok villagers planted 700 saplings of Ketir Momir tree in the name of Geyon Apum

Arunachal: Ngopok villagers planted 700 saplings of Ketir Momir tree in the name of Geyon Apum

Arunachal: Minister’s PSO detained after viral video shows him Opens Firing At Resort

Arunachal: Minister’s PSO detained after viral video shows him Opens Firing At Resort

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button