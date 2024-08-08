Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee leaves a lasting legacy Arunachal CM Khandu

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday condoled the death of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, describing him as a great leader with a lasting legacy.

Bhattacharjee passed away at his Kolkata home due to age-related ailments. He was 80 years old and is survived by wife Mira and his daughter Suchetana.

“I am saddened by the demise of Former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. His vast tenure of over five decades as an MLA, Minister, and eventually as Chief Minister has left a lasting legacy,” Khandu posted in X.

Renowned for his humility, significant contributions to Bengali literature, and unwavering dedication to public service, he will be deeply missed. My sincere condolences go out to his family and followers. Om Shanti, the chief minister added.

Bhattacharjee presided over an important period in the history of West Bengal, being a senior leader of the world’s longest democratically elected communist government (34 years) which was ended by the All India Trinamool Congress.

His political career spans over five decades, during which he has held various positions, including member of the Politburo and state secretary of the CPI(M).

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is recognized for his relatively open economic policies, which aimed to modernize West Bengal’s economy, contrasting with the traditional anti-capitalist stance of his party.

Bhattacharjee hails from a Bengali Brahmin background. His grandfather had been a famous Sanskrit scholar, while his father was engaged in the publishing of Hindu religious literature. Owing to his strong interest in Bengali literature, he finished his graduation from the Presidency College of Kolkata and chose teaching as a career.

Political Career

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was a member of the Communist Party of India, Marxist since 1966 and rapidly rose through hierarchy. He was MLA of Kashipur-Belgachia from 1977 to 1982 and had served in different ministerial, including being the Minister for Information & Public relations.

He was the Chief Minister in 2000 after Jyoti Basu. His administration saw its controversial economic policies aimed at bringing in business investment face stiff opposition over land acquisition for industrial projects.

His attempt to modernize the state’s economy faced heavy resistance, and he lost his re-election bid in 2011. This loss brought the Left Front’s three decades of rule in West Bengal to an end.