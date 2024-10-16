Arunachal: Yupia DC office premises to be tobacco free zone

YUPIA- The District Level Coordination Committee on National Tobacco Control Programme has decided to declare the Yupia DC Office premises as a tobacco free zone during the District level Coordination meeting held at the DC Conference Hall, Yupia on Wednesday.

The committee chaired by DC Jiken Bomjen also discussed modalities to effectively implement the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0 across the district.

Papum Pare will be targeting to declare 20 villages and 160 schools as tobacco free zones by the end of the 60 days Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0 on 24th November, 2024.

Chairing the meeting DC Jiken Bomjen announced stricter enforcement of anti-tobacco laws including strict adherence to shop opening/closure timings, unannounced checkings, and constitution of strong enforcement teams at block level.

“The health and future of our young people are at stake. We cannot afford to ignore the growing number of youth who are falling into the trap of tobacco addiction. This campaign is a collective effort to educate, prevent, and protect our youth from the harmful effects of tobacco and nicotine.” He stated.

DMO Dr. R.Reena Ronya spoke on the severe consequences of tobacco consumption, such as respiratory diseases, cancer, and addiction.

She also focused on debunking myths surrounding vaping and e-cigarettes, which are often mistakenly seen as safer alternatives to smoking.

Dr. L.Chuki, District Program Officer , NTCP highlighted the features of the campaign which included series of workshops, awareness programs and interactive sessions in schools and colleges across the district.

“ Youth ambassadors in schools and colleges will be selected to lead peer-to-peer initiatives, and informative material will be distributed through various media channels, including social media platforms” Dr. Chuki further informed.

Dr. Chuki also informed that CHC Doimukh has been selected as the Tobacco cessation centre for Papum Pare ; where nicotine patches and chewing gums will be made available for those people desiring to quit smoking.

Dr.Lope Kena, Psychologist , Tobacco Cessation centre, CHC Doimukh also displayed the use of nicotine patches and chewing gums, available at centres used by as substitutes for quitung cigarettes and smokeless tobacco.

In the interactive session that followed the members suggested for carrying out IEC activities in religious centers; declaring govt office premises as tobacco free zones; using the Goan bura institutions for enforcement of anti-tobacco laws etc.

Later DC Bomjen administered the anti-tobacco pledge to all the participants.

Stakeholders including Project Director, RD, Admin Officers, DD ICDS, DDSE, DSO ( sports),Trade Development Officer, Medical Officers and Goan Buras attended the meeting.