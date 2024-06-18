ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal: Nino Welfare Society donates relief items to fire victims of Kerang

Last Updated: June 18, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Nino Welfare Society donates relief items to fire victims of Kerang

PASIGHAT/KAYING ( By Maksam Tayeng )-   As a part of their social responsibility toward fellow citizens under aggrieved situations, the Nino Welfare Society (NWS) led by its President, Tagom Gao and Secretary General, Daniel Gao, today visited fire victims of Kerang village under Kaying Circle of Siang District and donated relief items of Cash and kinds to help the fire victims.

The fire accident in Kerang village took place on 8th June last and burned down nine houses and 10 granaries to ashes. After Kerang village the team NWS also visited Bogne village under same district and distributed relief items where a life of boy lost in a fire  fire accident that took place on 14th April last.

Kanchanjungha Express hit by goods train in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri, several injured

NWS President, Gao urged the people of both the Kerang and Bogne villages to take preventive measures in future to avoid such incidents and advised them to be careful.

NWS President and Secretary General was accompanied by Education Secretary,  Dr. Taking Gammi, Treasurer,  Dr. Obang Siram, V/P Tangak Tabang and other districts and Block office bearers.

Last Updated: June 18, 2024
1 minute read
