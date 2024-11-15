Arunachal: Indian Army enhance facilities at Bordumsa Drug Rehabilitation Centre

BORDUMSA- In an initiative to promote good health and help youth undergoing rehabilitation at Drugs Rehabilitation Centre at Bordumsa, Gidding and Goju in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh, were provided with basic yet crucial facilities by Army on 14 November 2024, informed Lt Col Amit Shukla, PRO, Defence.

During the event, due emphasizes was given to the vital role these centers play in fostering a drug-free society through counseling, medical care, and vocational training, empowering individuals to overcome addiction.

Essential items, including sports equipment, billeting equipment and other essential commodities were provided to support these centers and create a positive environment for recovery.

Over 300 youths and 10 rehabilitation center coordinators participated in discussions with teachers, on the transformative impact of rehabilitation centers in promoting a healthier and empowered society.

Attendees expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for their commitment to social betterment.

The event concluded with a collective pledge by youth and locals to work towards a drug-free society, further strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and the local community, and showcasing its dedication to community welfare.