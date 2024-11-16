Arunachal: Death Toll rises to Four in Seppa Hospital Incident

ITANAGAR/ SEPPA- The death toll in the Seppa hospital incident rose to four as the critically wounded chowkidar of Government Higher Secondary School, Bazarline, Fei Beyong (50), succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, East Kameng, SP Kamdam Sikom said on Friday.

A 40-year-old man identified as Nikam Sangbia, attacked people without any provocation and killed his wife Tadu Sangbia (38), daughter Nakia Sangbia (2), medical attendant Pakha Welly ( 45 ), and injured seven others including a including a police Inspector and chowkidar of Government Higher Secondary School. A family dispute is reported to be the reason behind the killings.

SP Sikom said that the accused, Nikam Sangbia, told his interrogators that he had a quarrel with his wife on the day of the killings. “That made him go to the hospital and attack his wife and daughter, killing them on the spot. He did not stop there and attacked eight more people,” he said.

Also Read- Man killed wife, daughter, others, injured two in Seppa dist hospital

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased victims and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the tragic incident that took place at the District Hospital in Seppa, East Kameng District.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of four lives, Khandu condemned the brutal attack and extended his condolences to the affected families. He also wished a swift recovery for those who sustained serious injuries.

Also Read- Man Stabs Duty Doctor in KCMSH hospital, arrested in Tamil Nadu

Khandu commended Officer in Charge (OC) of the Seppa Police Station, Minli Geyi, who sustained injuries while courageously intervening to stop the assailant. Despite being attacked, OC Geyi acted valiantly alongside his team to contain the perpetrator, who was later apprehended by the police.

Meanwhile, Minister Mama Natung visited the victims and their families at TRIHMS, Naharlagun on Friday. Accompanied by DGP Arunachal Pradesh Anand Mohan, Natung expressed his deep concern and prayed for the victims’ swift recovery.

He conveyed heartfelt sympathy and support, extending his thoughts and prayers to all affected families during this difficult time.