ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Death Toll rises to Four in Seppa Hospital Incident

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased victims and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the tragic incident.

Last Updated: November 16, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Deat Toll rises to Four in Seppa Hospital Incident

ITANAGAR/ SEPPA- The death toll in the Seppa hospital incident rose to four as the critically wounded chowkidar of Government Higher Secondary School, Bazarline, Fei Beyong (50), succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, East Kameng, SP Kamdam Sikom said on Friday.

A 40-year-old man identified as Nikam Sangbia,  attacked people without any provocation and killed his wife Tadu Sangbia (38), daughter Nakia Sangbia (2), medical attendant Pakha Welly ( 45 ), and injured seven others including a including a police Inspector and chowkidar of Government Higher Secondary School. A family dispute is reported to be the reason behind the killings.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

SP Sikom said that the accused, Nikam Sangbia, told his interrogators that he had a quarrel with his wife on the day of the killings. “That made him go to the hospital and attack his wife and daughter, killing them on the spot. He did not stop there and attacked eight more people,” he said.

Also Read- Man killed wife, daughter, others, injured two in Seppa dist hospital

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased victims and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the tragic incident that took place at the District Hospital in Seppa, East Kameng District.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of four lives, Khandu condemned the brutal attack and extended his condolences to the affected families. He also wished a swift recovery for those who sustained serious injuries.

Also Read- Man Stabs Duty Doctor in KCMSH hospital, arrested in Tamil Nadu 

Khandu commended Officer in Charge (OC) of the Seppa Police Station, Minli Geyi, who sustained injuries while courageously intervening to stop the assailant. Despite being attacked, OC Geyi acted valiantly alongside his team to contain the perpetrator, who was later apprehended by the police.

Meanwhile, Minister Mama Natung visited the victims and their families at TRIHMS, Naharlagun on Friday. Accompanied by DGP Arunachal Pradesh Anand Mohan, Natung expressed his deep concern and prayed for the victims’ swift recovery.

He conveyed heartfelt sympathy and support, extending his thoughts and prayers to all affected families during this difficult time.

Tags
Last Updated: November 16, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: ICAR-CIFE launches skill development initiative for fish farmers in Tezu

Arunachal: ICAR-CIFE launches skill development initiative for fish farmers in Tezu

Arunachal: RCML organised Workshop on Singpho Language and Folksongs

Arunachal: Governor interacts with 1962 war veterans and NoK of War Heroes in Walong

Arunachal: Governor interacts with 1962 war veterans and NoK of War Heroes in Walong

First Space Education Lab in a Govt School in Arunachal Pradesh inaugurated in Keyi Panyor

First Space Education Lab in a Govt School in Arunachal Pradesh inaugurated in Keyi Panyor

National Integration Tour for Arunachal Pradesh students concludes at Chandimandir Military Station

National Integration Tour for Arunachal Pradesh students concludes at Chandimandir Military Station

Arunachal: Mission Ta:tang launches to make Borguli village an Ornithophilic village

Arunachal: Mission Ta:tang launches to make Borguli village an Ornithophilic village

Arunachal: group of 24 Beneficiaries from Anjaw visit shergaon

Arunachal: group of 24 Beneficiaries from Anjaw visit shergaon

Arunachal: Earthquake Mock Exercise Conducted in Seppa

Arunachal: Earthquake Mock Exercise Conducted in Seppa

Arunachal: Union Minister Ranjan Rajiv Singh visit Likha Kamin Model Fish Farm

Arunachal: Union Minister Ranjan Rajiv Singh visit Likha Kamin Model Fish Farm

Arunachal: NCORD Meeting to Strengthen Efforts Against Drug Trafficking held in Tawang

Arunachal: NCORD Meeting to Strengthen Efforts Against Drug Trafficking held in Tawang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button