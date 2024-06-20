Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Namsai District Emporium

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, inaugurated the District Emporium in Namsai today. MP Lok Sabha (Arunachal East), Tapir Gao, Advisor cum MLA Namsai, Zingnu Namchoom were also present on the occasion.

The District Emporium is funded by NITI Aayog under the Aspirational District Program and aims to empower local artisans and entrepreneurs by providing them with a dedicated space to showcase and sell their products. The initiative also seeks to promote the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Mein emphasized that Viksit Arunachal remains the sole objective of the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Viksit Bharat. In this pursuit, youth, women empowerment and upliftment of the rural & farmers’ economy will be prioritized.

He further said that equal emphasis will be given to the development of the border areas at par with the foothills and plain areas of the State for equitable development of all regions.

He also said that a road map for overall development of the State in all sectors will be evolved under the leadership of the Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

He reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to creating a more prosperous, equitable, and sustainable development in the State.

The programme was attended by DC Namsai CR Khampa, ZPC Urmila Mancheykun, District BJP President Chiw Sujana Namchoom, HoDs and Executive Members of other CBOs, student & youth organizations, GBs and the general public.