Arunachal: Brainstorming session held at Himalayan University

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University (HU), Department of Agriculture, conducted the Brainstorming session at the Agriculture Research Farm of the university on 27th Nov 2024.

Prof. Vijay Tripathi, Registrar HU along with the Dy. Dean Academic Affairs or HoD Agri Dr Raja Husain and other professors of the department visited the Student’s Crop trails. Approx, 130 students of BSc Ag. and M. Sc (Ag) Agronomy participated in the session.

MSc Ag students are conducting their crop trail on various field crops such as Rice, Wheat, Oat, Barley, Maize, and Buck wheat using different management practices such as Integrated Nutrient management (INM), Biofertilizers, weed management, irrigation management with many parameters like Growth, Yield, Yield attributes, Economic analysis of crop, Nutritional or quality, Biochemical and Molecular parameters etc. Students got the heavy production of the kharif crop (paddy) using the good cultivation practices.

BSc Ag. students are working on Lettuce, Cabbage, field peas, potato, Mustard, Coriander and French bean. The dynamic team of Professors like Dr Sonbeer, Dr Lipi, Dr Kasinam, Mr. Lishi, Ms. Yari, Ms. Chukhu, Ms. Jomi and Ms. Kawak are supervising the students by allocating the novel research work.

Prof. Tripathi and Dr Husain asked many questions from students about the crop trial and discussed how we can increase the maximum crop production? Dr Husain and team Agri-HU gave many valuable suggestions to students. Dr. Husain suggested them to use the modern crop production technologies to increase the yield in future.

HU’s MSc Ag students such as Ms. Taba Yapu conducted the crop trial on the effect of INM on growth and yield of Black Rice. Mr. Basu Hali and Tadar Rija conducted the crop trial on Applications of nano fertilizer on rice yield. Tana Yamin is working on INM of Barley while Jomi Bogo is working on Buckwheat. The session was very informative.