Arunachal: Kisan Mela and Kisan Gosthi held at Tawang 

TAWANG- The picturesque town of Tawang witnessed a landmark event today as the Kalawangpo Convention Hall hosted the Kisan Mela and Kisan Gosthi on Organic Farming, an initiative aimed at promoting sustainable and organic agriculture in the region.

The event was organized by the Regional Rainfed Lowland Rice Research Station (RRLRRS), ICAR-National Rice Research Institute (NRRI), Gerua, Assam, in collaboration with the District Agriculture Office, Tawang.

The event brought together farmers, agricultural experts, government officials, and stakeholders to exchange knowledge and practices in organic farming.

The Chief Guest, Kanki Darang, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, inaugurated the program alongside distinguished dignitaries, including Dr. GAK Kumar, Chairman of the NEH Component and Head of the Social Science Division, ICAR-NRRI, and Dr. Lohit Kumar Baishya, Campus In-Charge, ICAR-IARI, Assam.

The day began with a symbolic lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the ICAR Song, reflecting the commitment to agricultural progress.

In his welcome address, Dr. GAK Kumar emphasized the importance of empowering farmers with the latest research and organic farming techniques.

Addressing the gathering, Toli Bam, District Agriculture Officer, and Saifor Rahman, District Horticulture Officer, reaffirmed their departments’ dedication to improving farmers’ livelihoods.

Dr. Baishya assured full support to farmers in adopting modern scientific practices to enhance income through organic agriculture.

In his keynote address, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang urged farmers to embrace innovative organic farming methods for increased productivity and environmental sustainability.

Adding to this, Dr. A.K. Nayak, Director of ICAR-NRRI, shared groundbreaking research and insights into advancing organic agriculture in India.

A highlight of the event was the Farmer-Expert Interaction Session, where farmers had the opportunity to discuss challenges and receive expert guidance from specialists like Dr. M.J. Baig, Dr. GAK Kumar, Dr. L.K. Baishya, and others. This open dialogue enriched the understanding of organic farming and provided practical solutions tailored to regional needs.

The event also featured exhibition stalls showcasing advanced tools, techniques, and products for organic farming. Practical support was extended to farmers through the distribution of agricultural inputs such as seeds (maize, sorghum, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli), garden tool kits, and Leaf Colour Charts to aid in effective implementation of organic practices.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Kanchan Saikia, In-Charge Head of RRLRRS, ICAR-NRRI, Gerua, Assam, who expressed gratitude to all participants for making the event a success.

The Kisan Mela has not only highlighted the potential of organic farming but also laid the foundation for a more sustainable and prosperous future for the farmers of Tawang and beyond.