ITANAGAR– The BJP Minority Morcha of Arunachal Pradesh observed to mark the 9th death anniversary of Dr. AJP Abdul Kalam at BJP HQ Itanagar today on 27th July 2027.

State BJP leaders and party karyakartas paid floral tributes to the portrait of Late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and two minutes silence was observed as a mark of tribute to the departed soul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Taring Tiri State secretary speaking on the occasion said that Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam spent four decades as a scientist and science administrator, mainly at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and was intimately involved in India’s civilian space programme and military missile development efforts.

He thus came to be known as the Missile Man of India for his work on the development and significant contribution to the field of aerospace enginerring and defence technology.

Kalam was elected as the 11th president of India and widely referred to as the “People’s President”, He was a recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. He urged upon the party karyakartas to carry forward the mission and vision of Dr. Kalam.

Also Read- First large scale cabbage garden of Ziro starts its sale of produce

Techi Necha Spokesperson highlighted in details on the biography of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and said that Dr. Kalam has inspired million of students in the country and aboard. Dr. Kalam inspired millions to dream big and work for the nation’s progress.

The vision and achievements of Dr. Kalam, in that sense, become an inspiration for future generations as India celebrates all his contributions today.

He said that while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, Dr. Kalam collapsed and died from an apparent cardiac arrest on 27 July 2015, at the aged of 83.

Also Read- APPSC Recruitment 2024- for the post of Inspector (Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs)

Besides Sambu Siongju State President Minority Morcha, Jeewan Taku Treasurer State Minority Morcha and others also spokes on the occasion.

The programme was attended by Sambu Siongju, State President Minority Morcha, Taring Tiri State Secretary, Techi Necha Party Spokesperson, Joram Tat state Office Secretary, Gumsen Lollen State President Kisan Morcha, District In-charges Porchu Tamin, Toko Bhatt, Kokum Tungi, Loku Sonu and host of party karyakartas.