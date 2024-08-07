Arunachal: After BJP high command denied the demands of PMC councilors to replace its chief, six councilors joined INC

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) In a latest development in the Pasighat Municipal Council here in Smart city, Pasighat which could be a huge loss of power in the local municipal body for the state Bharatiya Janata Party, the six councilors out of eight joined Indian National Congress on 25th July last after quitting BJP and NPP.

The six councilors earlier had moved an impeachment motion against sitting Chief councilor, Mrs. Okiam Moyong Borang, but despite the repeated complaint and impeachment move the BJP high command didn’t pay any heed to the demands of the majority of the councilors. After their failed attempts of impeaching the PMC chief, the same councilors had recently joined NPP.

In an intimation letter to Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat today on 7th August, the six councilors namely, Rebeka Panyang Megu (Ward-4), Dy. Chief Councilor, Yalop Nyigang Yomso (Ward-1), Ponung Radeng Saring (Ward-5), Mumcy Dupak Lollen (Ward-7), Okeng Tayeng (Ward-8) and Kaling Doruk (Ward-3) said that they have taken the primary membership of Indian National Congress which was accordingly accepted by District Congress Committee, President, Allen Perme. After the merger of six councilors in the INC, now only two councilors, namely Okiam Moyong Borang (Ward- 2), Chief Councilor and Oyin Gao (Ward-6) left with the BJP.

Earlier on 25th July last, DCC President, Allen Perme issued the letter of acceptance to the six councilors in the INC’s primary membership which Perme termed will strengthen the party activities in Pasighat and East Siang district as a whole.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Felicitates Achievers from Tai Khamti and Singpho Community

On the part of INC, district President Allen Perme said that several anomalies were reported in the execution of smart city projects and misuse of funds in Pasighat in a rampant manner which were being found out through RTI documents by RTI activists.

He said that the construction agencies are not maintaining quality in ongoing construction works, such as drainage systems, sectors roads, culverts, market buildings, parks and stadiums.

“Many complaints are pouring in from various sector dwellers, organizations, associations and the public against ongoing smart City project works”, added Perme.

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Over Northeast India During This Week

In this connection, while welcoming the six councilors in the INC, Perme also appealed and advised the newly joined six councilors not to compromise with the quality of work in PMC and work unitedly for overall development of Smart city Pasighat.

Perme also hinted at declaring the new Chief Councilor and Dy. Councilor soon from INC after observing the due procedures and formalities as the state congress leadership entrusted the district president to oversee the new development in local governing council changes in Pasighat.