Arunachal: 51 feet statue of Sage Parshuram to Come up on Holy bank in Lohit

ITANAGAR- A 51 feet tall statue of Sage Parshuram will be installed on the banks of the holy Lohit river in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh. Parshuram Kund fair is held in the month of Magh near the Parshuram Kund in Lohit district, which continues till Makar Sankranti.

The sacred Parshuram Kund, nestled in the pristine landscapes of Lohit district in Arunachal Pradesh, is poised for a remarkable transformation. Under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme, a substantial grant of Rs 37.87 crore has been allocated to elevate Parshuram Kund into one of the region’s largest pilgrimage centers.

The ambitious project includes the installation of a 51-feet statue of Sage Parshuram, generously donated by the VIPRA Foundation, an organisation associated with the promotion and development of Parshuram Kund since the year 2021.

Arunachal’s Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who is also the local representative of Chongkham-Wakro Constituency, has taken a proactive role in overseeing the development of Parshuram Kund into a major pilgrimage centre.

Parshuram Kund, steeped in Hindu mythology, holds immense spiritual significance, and this transformation promises to enhance accessibility and foster cultural unity across generations. The convergence of tradition and sacred aura at Parshuram Kund mirrors the spirit of the Kumbh Mela, resonating deeply with devotees and pilgrims alike.

Although the complete development of the Parshuram Kund is still underway, the annually held Parshuram Kund Festival has already been witnessing a surge in the number of pilgrims with each passing year.

Marking the ongoing development, the VIPRA Foundation is organising a special Swasthya Kamana ceremony at the Dr. Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi on July 2, wherein felicitation of Union Culture and Tourism Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein will take place along with some newly elected MPs.

The Founder of Vipra Foundation, Sushil Ojha and National President, Radheshyam Sharma Guruji will be present on the occasion along with other prominent leaders and stakeholders.

The foundation work for the installation of Lord Parshuram’s statue at the site has been completed and the installation of the statue is likely to start soon.