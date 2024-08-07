Arunachal: 10th National Handloom Day celebrated at Ziro

ZIRO- The centre and state Govts. are on mission mode to revive and rejuvenate the traditional handlooms and handicrafts industry for which this Handloom Day celebration is an extension, said Minister for Textiles & Handicrafts, Industry and Skill Development Nyato Dukam here today.

Inaugurating the 10th National Handloom Day celebrations organized by Department of Textiles & Handicrafts in collaboration with Weavers’ Service Centre, Itanagar and Development Commissioner (Handlooms) under NHDP, Ministry of Textiles at Abotani Hall here today, Minister Dukam said the Narendra Modi Govt. at centre had initiated the process of revival and rejuvenation of the traditional handloom and handicraft industry in 2015 with an aim to integrate the traditional tribal artisans and weavers with the mainstream textile and handicraft industry.

‘Similarly, the state Govt. led by chief minister Pema Khandu is also equally serious on pushing and aligning our traditional handloom and handicraft industry with the mainstream industry’, said the Minister.

Saying that the tribal dresses and costumes are the distinct identity of being tribal, Minister Dukam said a tribal is recognized by one’s dress code which makes him or her stand out from the crowd.

There is immense potential for marketing of our rich and beautiful tribal dresses and handicraft produces across the globe and I urge the local weavers and artisans to avail the benefits of UNNATI-2024 scheme recently launched by Industry Department to set up their own manufacturing units’, said the Minister.

Minister Dukam further said Ziro Plateau is a favoured destination to hold such state level workshops and seminars considering good road connectivity from Itanagar, mild weather, scenic beauty and hospitable people.

Advisor to the Minister and MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai said improvisation by the traditional weavers and artisans in tune with the modern tastes and time was the key to keep alive the traditional handloom and handicraft industry.

‘Wearing local traditional dresses should not be confined to vocal for local dress code day laid down by state Govt. on 15th of every month and festivals but our tribal dresses need to be worn on other days as well’, said the Advisor to the Minister, while adding the local weavers need to be innovative and in tune with the tastes of the customers.

Appreciating obtaining G.I tags of 12 distinctive products of Arunachal Pradesh including the the Apatani textile, the Advisor said the tradition needs to be kept alive and passed along to the younger generations for posterity.

‘Wearing our own distinctive tribal dresses should not be counted as an imposition rather it should be encouraged as an act of being tribal and giving boost to the tribal economy’, remarked the Advisor.

In the best handloom weaver state award for 2024, Robiti Miku from Dibang Valley, Smriti Ngano Chithou from Changlang and Smriti Bobita Bori from East Siang received the first, second and third prizes respectively, while in best handicrafts state award, Dakmer Riba from West Siang, Smriti Tomjam Khangam from Changlang and Kenba Angu from West Siang Districts received the first, second and third prizes respectively.

The function was also attended by Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa, Secretary Textiles & Handicrafts Mimum Tayeng, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P, Director Textiles & Handicrafts Dorjee Phuntso, former Textiles & Handicrafts Director Haj Dodung, former Joint Director Textiles & Handicrafts Hage Tado, officials from Weavers’ Service Centre Itanagar, Development Commissioner (Handloom), Textiles & Handicrafts department, cluster designers, weavers and participants of the exhibition.