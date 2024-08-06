ADVERTISEMENT
National

7.5K women go missing across Karnataka in last six months

The statistics reveal that this year has seen the highest number of missing women cases in the last three years.

Last Updated: August 6, 2024
1 minute read
7.5K women go missing across Karnataka in last six months

BENGALURU: In a worrying trend, 7,550 women have gone missing across Karnataka in the past six months, according to recent data from the home department. Of these, police have successfully traced 5,855 women, but 1,695 women are still unaccounted for. The statistics reveal that this year has seen the highest number of missing women cases in the last three years, Media report said.

The city of Bengaluru has recorded the highest number of cases, with 429 women reported missing. Other districts with significant numbers include Mysuru, 109, Belgaum, 87, Shimoga, 84, Tumkur, 75, Vijayapura, 59, Ramanagara, 51, Chitradurga, 48, Kolar, 47, and Davangere, 42.

Over the past three and a half years, a staggering 42,237 cases of missing women have been registered in Karnataka. While 39,389 women have been successfully located, the whereabouts of 2,848 women remain unknown.

Also Read- Kerala landslides Update: Death toll reaches 93, Two days State mourning

According to the police, there are multiple reasons behind the disappearances. These include love affairs, family conflicts, financial difficulties, the influence of acquaintances met on social media, as well as more sinister causes like kidnapping and smuggling.

The issue of human trafficking remains a serious concern. Authorities are actively working to identify and take action against those involved in such illegal activities. The police department, in collaboration with self-help and women’s organizations, is increasing awareness about women’s safety in schools, colleges, and public places.

Also Read- Sheikh Hasina Flees Bangladesh, Lands At Hindon Airbase Near Delhi

“A team of police officers has been formed in each station to focus on tracing the missing women. We are taking steps to address kidnapping and smuggling cases,” said G Parameshwara, state home minister.

He emphasized that efforts are being intensified to curb the alarming number of women going missing in the state. The Home Department and police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that could help in locating the missing women and preventing further cases.

 

