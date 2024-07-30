Kerala landslides Update: Death toll reaches 93, Two days State mourning

KERALA- Wayanad Landslides updates: The death toll has risen to 93, with a total of 128 injuries reported so far. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert for four districts in Kerala. These districts are Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod.

Kerala government announced that two days, July 30 and 31, will be observed as state mourning. All programmes of the state government have been deferred.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “The landslide in Wayanad is a heart-wrenching disaster. There was extremely heavy rainfall. An entire area has been wiped out. We have recovered 93 bodies so far, but the numbers may change. There are 128 people receiving treatment for injuries. Many who went to sleep last night have been swept away.”

Multiple landslides triggered by pounding monsoon rains have killed almost 93 people with hundreds more feared trapped under mud and debris in Kerala’s hill district of Wayanad on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast heavy rain for the district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre.

“The Prime Minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad,” PM’s office said in a post on X. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

The Indian Army was roped in as a temporary bridge that linked the affected area to a nearest town was also destroyed. The Army has mobilised four columns, including two columns ex 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) and two ex the DSC Centre, Kannur.

Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force have also been mobilised, said a statement from Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office.

A rescue official said rescue efforts remain challenging as there was no internet connectivity in the area.

State forest minister AK Saseendran said that the situation is serious, and the government has pressed all agencies to assist rescue operations.

A special control room has been set up by the district administration at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.