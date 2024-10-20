32 Indian flights receive bomb threats in a single day

NEW DELHI- As many as 32 flights operated by Indian flights operators, including IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, and Akasa Air, received bomb threats on Sunday. The threats targeted both domestic and international routes. Out of them, only one was diverted for an emergency landing and inspection, officials said.

A Vistara flight, UK 17, from Delhi to London was diverted to Frankfurt in Germany, where a security check was conducted before it proceeded to London after two hours. Most bomb hoaxes were received after the flights had landed at their destinations, officials added.

IndiGo, one of the affected airlines, reported threats for flights such as Jeddah to Mumbai, Kozhikode to Dammam, Delhi to Istanbul, Mumbai to Istanbul, Pune to Jodhpur, and Goa to Ahmedabad.

Vistara faced similar threats on routes including Delhi to Frankfurt, Singapore to Mumbai, Bali to Delhi, and Mumbai to Singapore.

The airport in Karnataka’s Belagavi also received two threat emails yesterday and one today. The police and the bomb squad checked the airport, after which they determined it to be a hoax mail.

Another flight made an emergency landing in Rajasthan’s Udaipur today, following a bomb threat message.

In total, over 90 bomb threats have been reported this week, most of which have been hoaxes. Civil aviation authorities and the Centre have issued strict warnings and vowed to take severe action against those responsible.

The Centre and the civil aviation authorities are treating the situation with utmost seriousness.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) convened a meeting on Saturday with airline representatives to discuss the situation. BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan reassured passengers, saying, “Indian skies are absolutely safe. The current protocol (to deal with the situation) is robust and is being strictly followed. We reassure passengers that they should fly without any fear.”