North East

Weather Forecast: IMD Predict isolated heavy downpours across NE states

Arunachal Pradesh might get it from 24 Sept to Sept 28 while Odisha is likely to receive it from 23 Sept to 26 Sept.

Last Updated: September 23, 2024
1 minute read
Weather Forecast: IMD Predict isolated heavy downpours across NE states

GUWAHATI– The India Meteorological Department (IMD)has forecast that there will be isolated heavy downpours are expected to happen in  Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Meghalaya from 23 Sept to 28 Sept.

Arunachal Pradesh might get it from 24 Sept to Sept 28 while Odisha is likely to receive it from 23 Sept to 26 Sept.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

For this whole week, the Weather Department has projected light to moderate rains in West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Moreover, Jharkhand and Bihar are likely to witness the same weather patterns for the next four days.

Also Read- Naina Subba from Arunachal crowned Sikkim Miss Limbu Season-3

A warning for widespread showers has been released for this week for Western India excluding Kutch, Gujarat regions, and Saurashtra.

Isolated heavy to severe downpours are anticipated in Goa, and Konkan from 23 Sept to 26 Sept, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra may get it from 23 Sept to 27 Sept.

Tags
Last Updated: September 23, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Manipur: Five suspected Kuki militants arrested with arms and ammunitions

Manipur: Five suspected Kuki militants arrested with arms and ammunitions

Mizoram: Three member of a family feared dead due to landslide in Aizawl

Mizoram: Three member of a family feared dead due to landslide in Aizawl

Manipur: Newly Constructed Baily Bridge Collapses, driver dead as truck falls into river

Assam Flood: Kaziranga National Park under flood, 61 camps inundated

Assam Flood: Kaziranga National Park under flood, 61 camps inundated

Assam: Six police personnel sentenced to life imprisonment for beating man to death

Assam: Six police personnel sentenced to life imprisonment for beating man to death

Weather Forecast : IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Northeast India

Weather Forecast : IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Northeast India

Manipur: Major Fire breaks out near Chief Minister's Bungalow

Manipur: Major Fire breaks out near Chief Minister’s Bungalow

Assam: Man arrested near Guwahati for involvement in Manipur-based banned group

Assam: Man arrested near Guwahati for involvement in Manipur-based banned group

Sikkim: Six Dead, 1,500 Tourists Stranded As Landslides Wreak Havoc In The State

Sikkim: Six Dead, 1,500 Tourists Stranded As Landslides Wreak Havoc In The State

Sikkim Landslides: One killed, five missing, several houses, roads damaged in Mangan

Sikkim Landslides: One killed, five missing, several houses, roads damage in Mangan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button