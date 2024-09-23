Weather Forecast: IMD Predict isolated heavy downpours across NE states

GUWAHATI– The India Meteorological Department (IMD)has forecast that there will be isolated heavy downpours are expected to happen in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Meghalaya from 23 Sept to 28 Sept.

Arunachal Pradesh might get it from 24 Sept to Sept 28 while Odisha is likely to receive it from 23 Sept to 26 Sept.

For this whole week, the Weather Department has projected light to moderate rains in West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Moreover, Jharkhand and Bihar are likely to witness the same weather patterns for the next four days.

Also Read- Naina Subba from Arunachal crowned Sikkim Miss Limbu Season-3

A warning for widespread showers has been released for this week for Western India excluding Kutch, Gujarat regions, and Saurashtra.

Isolated heavy to severe downpours are anticipated in Goa, and Konkan from 23 Sept to 26 Sept, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra may get it from 23 Sept to 27 Sept.