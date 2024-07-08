Union Minister Manohar Lal, reviews Power Sector schemes and projects in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, chaired the review meeting of Power Sector of Arunachal Pradesh today in Itanagar. Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, Dy. Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, Secretary (Power), Pankaj Agarwal, Govt. of India, and Chief Secretary, Dharmendra, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh were present in the meeting.

In his address, Union Minister, mentioned that the Arunachal Pradesh has about 38% (about 50 GW) of India’s total hydropower potential, the highest among all States.

It was discussed that Compensatory Afforestation Land availability is crucial for taking up early development of hydro power projects in the State.

It was emphasized to simplify the process for sanction of new connections and the format of electricity bills which may be easily understood by the consumers.

Further, he suggested for providing options to consumers for self-meter reading once in every 2 months and bill generation thorough a mobile App.

He emphasized that availability of supply of quality power in the State will also facilitate growth in industrial sector which will create opportunities of employment in the State.

On the Power Distribution front, he advised for expeditious implementation of works sanctioned under RDSS.

He advised for implementing various reform measures prescribed under the scheme for improving the financial viability and operational efficiency of the Power Department. Power Department was also advised to target improvement in the consumer service rating from ‘C’ to atleast ‘B’ within this year.

The Minister sought cooperation from the State in achieving the ambitious goals that are set before the power sector of the country.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked Union Minister of Power for selecting Arunachal Pradesh on his 1st visit to any State after the new Government has been formed. He assured of taking necessary measures/ policy decision to ensure growth of Power sector in the State. He informed that over the past few years infrastructure development in the State has picked the pace and sought continued support from Govt. of India in near future.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein assured full support of Power Department to CPSEs for different Hydro project in the State. He expressed that with joint efforts of State Govt. and CPSEs, 13 HEPs will be completed within stipulated timelines.

This will contribute about Rs. 10,000 crore per annum to the revenues of the State, thereby raising the per capita income to the level of developed States. He suggested for taking all necessary measures for early completion of prestigious 2000 MW Subansiri Lower and 2800 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held in respect of overall scenario of the Power sector in the State of Arunachal Pradesh with special focus on the aspects of Hydropower Generation, Power Transmission and Distribution Sector in the State.

Additionally, deliberations were also held in respect of the Power Sector reforms, the measures to be taken for promoting Ease of Living for the electricity consumers and the Resource adequacy plan to be finalised in order to meet the future demand. The State Government also provided its inputs and suggestions during the course of deliberations.