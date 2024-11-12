Arunachal: Union Minister Ranjan Rajiv Singh visit Likha Kamin Model Fish Farm

YACHULI- Union Minister of Panchayati Raj & Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ranjan Rajiv Singh on his maiden visit to Keyi Panyor district today visited Model Fish Farm of Likha Kamin at Yachuli.

Arunachal Pradesh Minister Agri & Allied Gabriel D Wangsu, RD Minister Ojing Tasing, Talem Taboh Advisor to RD Minister, Toko Tatung MLA Yachuli, DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta and SP Angad Mehta were also with him.

Union Minister Ranjan Rajiv underscored the importance of progress in Northeast. Reiterating that without taking NE along India’s vision of Vikshit Bharat cannot be possible.

He also stated that Arunachal being his maiden visit to NE has opened the door to the whole of NE and any kind of support needed from the Centre shall be extended to the state without any lapses.

MLA Toko Tatung in his address highlighted the immense potential of Keyi Panyor in pisciculture taking the example of the Model Fish Farm, and at the same time seeking the much needed support from Centre for developing that sector.

Other notable dignitaries present were ZPC Keyi Panyor, ZPMs of Keyi Panyor and other district officials.