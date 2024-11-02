ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Unauthorized tobacco products seized, Shopkeepers Penalized at Nonpu and Rona villages

Special attention to shops around educational institutions during the checking.

DOIMUKH-  Unauthorized cigarettes and tobacco products and liquors were seized and the shopkeepers selling them illegally were penalized as per the provisions of the law during a surprise checking of shops in Nonpu and Rona villages under Doimukh circle.

The checkings as a part of  the ongoing nationwide ‘Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0’, was conducted by the COTPA enforcement team comprising of  Nyalisa Raji, CO-cum-Town Magistrate, Doimukh and Shri Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer, Yupia and police personnel.

 Special attention to shops around educational institutions during the checking.

The general public and shopkeepers specially those who are running shops near schools were sensitized on COTPA, 2003, Juvenile Justice Act, 2015,trade related rules and the objectives of Tobacco Free Youth campaign 2.0.

The Section 6 of the COTPA or Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 “prohibits the sale of cigarettes or other tobacco products to anyone under the age of 18, or within 100 yards of an educational institution.”

During the checking, on the request of shopkeepers, few trading license were renewed on the spot by the Trade Development Officer.

 Later, all the seized items were disposed of at the premises of Doimukh SDO Office in the presence of Shri Kipa Raja, SDO Doimukh and inspection team members which also included officials of Department of Trade & Commerce, Yupia and Police Personnel from Doimukh PS.

