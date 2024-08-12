Arunachal: ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ Campaign held at Chongkham

CHONGKHAM- As part of 78th Independence day celebration, a “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” along with “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” Campaign was held today at Chongkham Raj Vihara, led by Dy CM Chowna Mein, MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, ADC Chongkham Kretkam Tikhak along with CBOs & HoDs and public of Chongkham.

Further, to mark the occasion of International Youth Day, students from GHSS Chongkham, Kids Foundation Chongkham and other schools also participated in the Cleanliness Drive.

Further, Angulimala Welfare Society’s Rehabilitation Project which provides Lawn care Services, under aegis of The Prodigal Son’s was also launched today by Dy CM along with MLA Namsai.

The rehabilitation project is aimed at empowering individuals in their recovery journey, offering practical skills, self-esteem boosts, social connections, and a path to successful reintegration into society.

The programme concluded with a brief interactive session, wherein Dy CM and MLA Namsai interacted with the students of Chongkham, motivating them to work hard and strive for academic excellence, whilst wishing them success in their future endeavours.