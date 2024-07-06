ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: State BJP Celebrate 123 Birth Anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Last Updated: July 6, 2024
2 minutes read
Arunachal: State BJP Celebrate 123 Birth Anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee

ITANAGAR-  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the 123rd  birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee organized by State BJP ST Morcha  at the State BJP headquarters Itanagar today on 6th July 2024.

Ojing Tasing Minister Rural Development and Panchayati Raj  who attended as resource person  highlighted in detail  about the life and achievements of Dr. Mukherjee. He described him as a prominent philosopher, exceptional organizer, and a leader known for his unwavering personal integrity.

Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee was the first opposition leader in Indian democracy and was strongly opposed to Article 370, perceiving it as a threat to national unity. Tasing  highlighted that Dr. Mukherjee’s famous statement emphasizes his firm stance against dual provisions.

He  emphasized the sacrifice made by Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee in uniting India. She underscored the significance of this day for the BJP, urging participants to uphold his mission, vision, and ideology, which have guided the party since its inception.

Also Read- Landslides snap road communication in 7 districts, IMD Warns of Heavy Rains

Nalong Mize State General Secretary while highlighting on the contribution of Dr. Mukherjee to the nation, said that Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee once said “Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Pradhan aur Do Nishan nahi chalenge” (A single country can’t have two constitutions, two prime ministers, and two national emblems).

Bharatiya Jana Sangh along with Hindu Mahasabha and Jammu Praja Parishad launched a massive Satyagraha to get the Article 370 provisions removed. Now BJP Govt has fulfilled the long-cherished dream of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, by revoking Article 370.

Also Read- Yagamso River cleaned, trees planted to mark Van Mahotsav week

Mrs Yalem Taga Burang State Vice-President cum Convener Smriti Diwas highlighted on various activities carried by all morchas in the state, which  is the part of  Smriti Diwas a 14 days  (two weeks) time with various programme from 23rd June to 6th Jully 2024 in the state was grand success.

Taring Tiri State Secretary and Kame Yangfo State President ST Morcha also spokes on the occasion.

Besides dignitaries present at the program included  Ratu Techi MLA, State Vice-Presidents Nani Lajie, Tagin Siga , Miss Junty Singpho, State Secretaries  Ashok Sangchuju, Party Spokesperson Techi Necha, Senior leader Tayek Goi, Morcha heads and party karyakartas.

Tags
