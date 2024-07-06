Arunachal: State BJP Celebrate 123 Birth Anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the 123rd birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee organized by State BJP ST Morcha at the State BJP headquarters Itanagar today on 6th July 2024.

Ojing Tasing Minister Rural Development and Panchayati Raj who attended as resource person highlighted in detail about the life and achievements of Dr. Mukherjee. He described him as a prominent philosopher, exceptional organizer, and a leader known for his unwavering personal integrity.

Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee was the first opposition leader in Indian democracy and was strongly opposed to Article 370, perceiving it as a threat to national unity. Tasing highlighted that Dr. Mukherjee’s famous statement emphasizes his firm stance against dual provisions.

He emphasized the sacrifice made by Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee in uniting India. She underscored the significance of this day for the BJP, urging participants to uphold his mission, vision, and ideology, which have guided the party since its inception.

Nalong Mize State General Secretary while highlighting on the contribution of Dr. Mukherjee to the nation, said that Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee once said “Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Pradhan aur Do Nishan nahi chalenge” (A single country can’t have two constitutions, two prime ministers, and two national emblems).

Bharatiya Jana Sangh along with Hindu Mahasabha and Jammu Praja Parishad launched a massive Satyagraha to get the Article 370 provisions removed. Now BJP Govt has fulfilled the long-cherished dream of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, by revoking Article 370.

Mrs Yalem Taga Burang State Vice-President cum Convener Smriti Diwas highlighted on various activities carried by all morchas in the state, which is the part of Smriti Diwas a 14 days (two weeks) time with various programme from 23rd June to 6th Jully 2024 in the state was grand success.

Taring Tiri State Secretary and Kame Yangfo State President ST Morcha also spokes on the occasion.

Besides dignitaries present at the program included Ratu Techi MLA, State Vice-Presidents Nani Lajie, Tagin Siga , Miss Junty Singpho, State Secretaries Ashok Sangchuju, Party Spokesperson Techi Necha, Senior leader Tayek Goi, Morcha heads and party karyakartas.