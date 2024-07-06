Arunachal: 75th Van Mohatsav celebrated at Tezu

TEZU- 75th Van Mohatsav with theme ‘Ek Paudha Maa Ke Naam” was celebrated today at Tezu, Lohit District by the office of the Divisional Forest Officer, Department of Environment Forest and Climate Change.

The Chief Guest of the program was Dasanglu Pul the Minster of Women and Child Development, Science and Technology Cultural Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh; MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, also attended the program as Guest of Honour.

While addressing the gathering MLA Mohesh Chai emphasized and stressed upon the importance of afforestation when the global warming is at its peak. He said that the increase in the intensity of floods or any other calamity that we confronted today has a direct link with the climate change.

He said that the rampant cutting of trees and unsustainable use of resources poses great threat to the climate, he appealed everyone specially the young students and the youths to take the message of afforestation and it’s importance urged each one plant to at least one plant.

DFO Tobang Pertin, briefed the gathering about the importance of Van Mohatsava. He also spoke on the importance of tree Plantation, he said that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the proper growth and protection of the saplings that is being planted on the occassion. He also said that more such plantation drives and awareness programs would be organized in days to come.

The program was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh, and Sr. SP Tumme Amo IPS, HoOs, PRI members and other officials.