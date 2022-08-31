Arunachal: Review meeting of Child Protection Service held in Tawang

TAWANG- The 2nd review meeting under Child Protection Services, Mission Vatsalya under Juvenile Justice act 2015 of Tawang District was today convened in the conference hall of DC office Tawang. The meeting was chaired by EAC(Jud) Tenzin Jambey and was attended by SP Tawang, Bomge Kamduk, DMO Tawang Dr.Wangdi Lama, Chairperson Child welfare Committee, Tawang Mrs Nawang Yuton other members of Child Welfare Committee, Juvenile Justice Board Dist Child Protection unit and other officials.

Chairman of the meeting Tenzin Jambey said the board members and DCPU is working hard in protecting child rights, we are in transitional period and in this phase we need to focus more on child care. Tawang is a tourist destination and the industry is slowly blooming, in this process there are chances of children being exploited by engaging in various services.

So we need to give more awareness and check the crime graph of district from increasing, due to continuous legal awareness people are aware of their rights, and one stop centre is playing important role in extending helping hand to women in need of help. We have to work towards drug menace awareness in village level. The chairman of the meeting also suggested that the present members of CWC and JJB should continue till new board is formed.

SP Tawang, Bomge Kamduk said that the deptts are working in very good coordination due to which we are able to solve many cases, the members of CWC and JJB are dealing with most sensitive cases, asked for further cooperation and dedication from members. He congratulated the members for successful completion of their tenure and suggested that present member to continue till appointment of new members.

Earlier in her welcome address CDPO cum Dist Child Protection Officer Mrs Dondup Pema highlighted about various child protection services, Mission vatsalya, state Child line service 1098, special juvenile police unit, Child Welfare Committee, Juvenile Justice Board, special juvenile police its composition etc.

She further informed that the tenure of present members of CWC and JJB Tawang is over and new members are to be recommended for further approval from higher authorities. CDPO Tawang read out the Poshan Maah message and Chairman launched Poshan Maah with administration of Poshan pledge to the members.

CWC Tawang, Chairman Mrs Nawang Yuton presented the achievements report of the committee in last three years,children are our future and we should be very sincere in our efforts in taking care of them she added, there are four CCIS active in Tawang and DCPU visits those Child care institutions, this year few more Child in need of care and protection were accommodated in mon palpung CCI at Jang, Chairperson informed that CWC has successfully taken up one POCSO case and few child labour case.

Tsering Norbu Legal cum probation officer, DCPU Tawang presented brief report on achievements made by the board in last three years, and he informed that three case has till so far been taken up by JJB of which trials are still going on.