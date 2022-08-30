ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: disaster preparedness training held at Tawang

August 30, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: disaster preparedness training held at Tawang

TAWANG- The twelve day long disaster preparedness training and demonstration by 12th Battallion of NDRF organized by District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)Tawang from 17th of this month was concluded today at Circuit house Tawang with disaster preparedness training and mock exercise to the members of various women self help groups of Tawang.

On the concluding day at circuit house DDMO Tawang Mrs Genden Tsomu, addressed the gathering of Women self help group members and informed them about dos and donts to minimise the damage in the event of any calamity.

She urged the mothers to disseminate knowledge of life saving skill training gained through demonstrations mock exercise by NDRF personnel to their family members and friends.

During this twelve day long training demonstration and mock exercise by NDRF and DDMA Tawang all the double storied schools  both govt and private and many other institutions like monasteries were covered, wherein students and volunteers were physically involved in the mock drill.

Related Articles

Tags
August 30, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: APSCW organized legal awareness programme at Namsai

Arunachal: APSCW organized legal awareness programme at Namsai

August 26, 2022
Regional Committee on the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue Visit Bhalukpong

Regional Committee on the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue Visit Bhalukpong

August 26, 2022
Arunachal: villagers in Chaglagam vow to fight alongside Indian army against Chinese aggression

Arunachal: villagers in Chaglagam vow to fight alongside Indian army against Chinese aggression

August 26, 2022
Arunachal: Regional committee visit Longding to resolve Inter-State Border Dispute

Arunachal: Regional committee visit Longding to resolve Inter-State Border Dispute

August 26, 2022
Arunachal, Chowna Mein, Parshuram Kund , PRASHAD scheme, Arunachal News 

Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Parshuram Kund to take stock of the work progress under PRASHAD scheme.

August 26, 2022
Arunachal: SSB personnel exhorted upon to check wildlife crime in workshops by Aaranyak

Arunachal: SSB personnel exhorted upon to check wildlife crime in workshops by Aaranyak

August 26, 2022
Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Cabinet approves Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Bill, 2022.

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Cabinet approves Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Bill, 2022.

August 26, 2022
Arunachal: Admin conducts cleanliness drive at Pangin

Arunachal: Admin conducts cleanliness drive at Pangin

August 25, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presents citations to 70 and 102 Engineer Regiments

Arunachal: Governor presents citations to 70 and 102 Engineer Regiments

August 25, 2022
Arunachal: The story of a public relations officer in his own words

Arunachal: The story of a public relations officer in his own words

August 25, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button