Arunachal: AR Apprehend one ENNG Cadre From Longding

LONGDING- Longding Battalion Assam Rifles along with state Police apprehended an ENNG cadre from general area, Zibo colony, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh on 29 Aug 2022.

Based on a specific input regarding presence of an ENNG cadre in general area Zibo colony of Longding town. A joint operation along with state Police was launched and extensive search of the area was carried out.

During the search of the suspected area, the cadre was apprehended by the jt team. The initial interrogation has revealed that the cadre was involved in motivating the youth for joining the ENNG faction.

The apprehension of active cadres is a major setback to insurgent groups operating in the region.

The apprehended cadre was handed over to Longding Police for further investigation.