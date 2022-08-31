Arunachal: Entrepreneurship Business Summit held at RGU

ITANAGAR- The Centre for Entrepreneurship, RGU, and Department of Management, RGU, in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP), organized a one-day Entrepreneurship Business Summit on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The summit was graced by Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, RGU, Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro-Vice Chancellor, RGU, Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, RGU, Mr. Santanu Sen, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC), and Mr. Sadique Mannan, Innovation Park, IIM Calcutta.

At the outset, Mr. Gautam Huidrom, the Coordinator of the Summit, welcomed the gathering and thanked all for their presence. The opening remarks were followed by the felicitation of the esteemed guests by Prof. Ranjit Tamuli, Dr. Odang Mara, and Dr. Sankar Thappa.

Dr. Thappa, Head of the Department of Management, delivered his address and highlighted the significance and purpose of the summit. Dr. Rikam emphasized the importance of integrating entrepreneurship with the understanding of business fundamentals to enhance career possibilities for the Arunachali youth in the days to come. He spoke about the MoU to be signed between APIIP and the varsity. He pressed for a vibrant outcome from the MoU that may benefit the institutions and society alike.

Prof. Mitra congratulated the department on conducting the event. He stressed how innovation and entrepreneurship could be the key to the overall development of the state in the times to come. He recalled the 1990s as the decade of industrialization in Arunachal Pradesh. He described that in absence of the mutual insurance mechanism that existed in the state years before, instead of venturing around the conventional modes of earning, it was inevitable that the youth now explore risk-bearing and self-employment opportunities.

Prof. Kushwaha expressed happiness over the smooth conduct of the summit and wished for more such events in the department at regular intervals of time. He informed the gathering about the importance of “Innovation Parks” as a source of industry interaction and a credible venue for acquiring novel business ideas and entrepreneurial ventures.

The Vice-Chancellor cited exemplary business examples to make the audience understand the value of amalgamating entrepreneurial skills and academic qualifications. He finally guided the attendees to draw a synergy between academia and industry for the overall development of the region in general and the nation in particular.

The inaugural ceremony culminated with the vote of thanks delivered by Mr. Arindam Chakrabarty, Assistant Professor, Department of Management.

The vote of thanks was followed by the technical sessions anchored by Mr. Santanu Sen, PWC, and Mr. Sadique Mannan, Innovation Park, IIM Calcutta, where they delivered inputs on various initiatives and achievements of APIIP in the state.

The attendees and scholars of the MBA program benefited from their deliberations. The MoU was also signed between RGU and the IIM Calcutta innovation Park for mutual collaboration to promote and realize entrepreneurial opportunities in the region.