Tripura- Four Bomb Blast in Tripura, no casualties reported

AGARTALA- Four bomb blasts at Sekerkote tea garden area under West Tripura district, of Tripura which is about 14 KMs away from Agartala city on the late night of Tuesday last.

Giving details police sources said that around 10:30 in the night a high-power bomb had exploded near Bikram Nagar Tehshil office near Sekerkote tea estate. But before the huge noise caused by the explosion died down, another equally powerful bomb exploded within a short distance. This was followed by two more powerful bomb blasts in Sekerkote new market and motor stand areas and people from distant areas also heard the huge noise created by the series of blast.

Even though the blasts caused no damage to life and property. At that time former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s vehicle was passing by the area from Bishalgarh where he had inaugurated a ‘Ganesh Puja’ pandal .

The local people, angered by the blasts and the general law and order situation, had launched a road blockade programme demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the blasts.

The bomb blasts had triggered a road blockade by local people around 11-30 in the night but intervention from SP (West) Jagadishwar Reddy, SDPO (Amtoli) Asish Dasgupta and OC (Amtoli) Siddhartha Sankar Kar and assurances given by them to blockading people finally led to withdrawal of the road blockade.