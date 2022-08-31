ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 4 MADRAS

Keep up ongoing good relations with the District Administration and excellent bonhomie with the people in the area of your deployment: Governor to Army Unit

August 31, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 4 MADRAS

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented Governor’s Citation to 4th Battalion of The Madras Regiment (4 MADRAS) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 31st August 2022 for their professional competence and élan, which they have displayed in their operational role while deployed on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the State. Colonel Sandeep Kurup, Sena Medal (SM), Subedar Major N. Saji and youngest Sepoy of the Unit, Sepoy Kailasa Rao received the Citation from the Governor.

The Governor commended the Unit officers and men for taking up welfare activities for the civil population and forging strong association with the locals by preparing local boys and girls for admission into Rashtriya Indian Military College, Rashtriya Military Schools and Sainik Schools. He appreciated the 4 MADRAS officers for motivating the Arunachali youths to join the Indian Armed Forces under Agnipath Scheme.

The Governor appreciated the Battalion for organizing the grand Cycle Rally of 75 cyclists, from Hayuliang to Walong to commemorate the special occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. He complimented the Commanding Officer for personally leading the cycle rally.

The Governor advised the Commanding Officer and all Ranks of 4 MADRAS to keep up ongoing good relations with the District Administration and excellent bonhomie with the people in the area of their deployment.

Related Articles

Tags
August 31, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: GHC directs Arunachal Pradesh DGP to identify police personnel fit for post of Investigating Officer

Arunachal: GHC directs Arunachal Pradesh DGP to identify police personnel fit for post of Investigating Officer

August 28, 2022
Arunachal: Sangeet Natak Akademi welcomes Delong Padung’s nomination from Govt. of AP

Arunachal: Sangeet Natak Akademi welcomes Delong Padung’s nomination from Govt. of AP

August 27, 2022
Arunachal: SAUSACMF alleges poor work on Jeru-Pongging PMGSY road

Arunachal: SAUSACMF alleges poor work on Jeru-Pongging PMGSY road

August 27, 2022
Arunachal: Governor participates in the Raising Day celebration of Sainik School East Siang

Arunachal: Governor participates in the Raising Day celebration of Sainik School East Siang

August 27, 2022
Arunachal: PSU organised Green Pongchau Save Pongchau drive

Arunachal: PSU organised Green Pongchau Save Pongchau drive

August 27, 2022
Arunachal: Samvardhinee Nyas organizes free health check-up at Sibuk village of Adi Pasi

Arunachal: Samvardhinee Nyas organizes free health check-up at Sibuk village of Adi Pasi

August 26, 2022
Arunachal: APSCW organized legal awareness programme at Namsai

Arunachal: APSCW organized legal awareness programme at Namsai

August 26, 2022
Regional Committee on the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue Visit Bhalukpong

Regional Committee on the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue Visit Bhalukpong

August 26, 2022
Arunachal: villagers in Chaglagam vow to fight alongside Indian army against Chinese aggression

Arunachal: villagers in Chaglagam vow to fight alongside Indian army against Chinese aggression

August 26, 2022
Arunachal: Regional committee visit Longding to resolve Inter-State Border Dispute

Arunachal: Regional committee visit Longding to resolve Inter-State Border Dispute

August 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button