Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 4 MADRAS

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented Governor’s Citation to 4th Battalion of The Madras Regiment (4 MADRAS) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 31st August 2022 for their professional competence and élan, which they have displayed in their operational role while deployed on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the State. Colonel Sandeep Kurup, Sena Medal (SM), Subedar Major N. Saji and youngest Sepoy of the Unit, Sepoy Kailasa Rao received the Citation from the Governor.

The Governor commended the Unit officers and men for taking up welfare activities for the civil population and forging strong association with the locals by preparing local boys and girls for admission into Rashtriya Indian Military College, Rashtriya Military Schools and Sainik Schools. He appreciated the 4 MADRAS officers for motivating the Arunachali youths to join the Indian Armed Forces under Agnipath Scheme.

The Governor appreciated the Battalion for organizing the grand Cycle Rally of 75 cyclists, from Hayuliang to Walong to commemorate the special occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. He complimented the Commanding Officer for personally leading the cycle rally.

The Governor advised the Commanding Officer and all Ranks of 4 MADRAS to keep up ongoing good relations with the District Administration and excellent bonhomie with the people in the area of their deployment.