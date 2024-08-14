Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University organised series of events on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) joined the national ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on August 14, 2024, under the auspices of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking India’s 78th Independence Day with a series of engaging and reflective activities.

The campus buzzed with energy as a vibrant bike rally was organized, showcasing the national flag, the Tiranga. The rally was flagged off by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha from the main auditorium. Faculty members, staff, students, research scholars, and NSS/NCC students participated enthusiastically, riding through the university grounds and symbolically bringing the Tiranga home to every corner of the campus.

In addition to the rally, RGU observed ‘Ek Pad Maa Ke Naam’ (Tree Plantation) near the convention hall. Each participant planted a tree, contributing to environmental sustainability and commemorating the significance of independence and freedom.

The university also marked Partition Horror Remembrance Day with a poignant exhibition at the Convention Hall. This event was dedicated to honoring those who sacrificed their lives during the turbulent times of partition. Prof. Sambhu Prasad through light on brief introduction about the bike rally and welcomed all the dignitaries present in this rally and highlighted the importance and significance of Tiranga.

Prof. Kushwaha delivered a compelling speech on the importance of displaying the Tiranga at home and on vehicles, emphasizing the role of awareness in fostering national pride.

Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar of RGU, highlighted the dual significance of the day, underlining the importance of both the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and the observance of Partition Horror Remembrance Day. Dr. David Pertin, Joint Registrar, spoke on the respect and care that the national flag commands, urging everyone to uphold its dignity.

The day’s events concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. A. Yuvaraj, ADPE, RGU, who expressed gratitude to all participants and organizers for their dedication and spirit.

The celebration not only honored India’s independence and history but also fostered a deep sense of patriotism and commitment among the university community

Rajiv Gandhi University organized Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at the University’s Conventional Hall today. The event aimed to pay tribute of those affected by the tragic partition of India, which led to the creation of Pakistan and later Bangladesh.

The event commenced with a warm welcome address delivered by Prof. SK Chaudhary, Dean of the Faculty of Social Science. Prof. Chaudhary set the tone for the day by highlighting the significance of remembering the past to guide future generations.

On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, a Photo Exhibition was also organised in which 52 posters were displayed. Every picture depicts the story of human displacement, forced migration and division based on faith and religion.

The event’s chief guest, Honourable Vice Chancellor, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, stressed the importance of observing this day for societal awareness. He remarked, “Observing this day is very important for society as we all know about the agony of partition faced by India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.” Prof. Kushwaha also launched a digital presentation consisting of posters on partition.

The keynote speaker, Prof. P.K Nayak, Head of the Department of History, spoke on the rationale behind the commemoration of Partition Horrors Day. He emphasized the importance of this day as a means to reflect on the past and to educate the younger generation about the historical significance of the partition.

Prof. NT Rikam added to the discussion by urging that the memories of Partition Horrors should serve as a source of strength for the nation. “From Partition Day, let such happenings become our strength so that our young generation knows the importance of our history and links with it,” he stated.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Uttam Kumar Pegu, Dean of the Faculty of Communication Studies, who expressed gratitude to all the speakers and attendees for their participation in this significant event. Prof. Otem Padung, Finance Officer, along with other Deans of various faculties, Heads of Departments, faculty members, scholars, and students, were also present on the occasion.