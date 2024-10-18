Arunachal: One Day Indoor Plantation held at APU

PASIGHAT- Department of Commerce organised a one day indoor plantation programme at Academic Block -A of Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat. It was initiated by Dr. Chiging Yamang (HoD), Dr. Yab Rajiv Camder (Asst. Prof.) and Miss Koptik Mossang (Guest Faculty).

The programme aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and creating a greener workspace. This initiative aligns with the department’s commitment to fostering a healthier and more productive environment for staff and students.

Indoor plants have been scientifically proven to improve air quality, reduce stress, and enhance productivity, making this a valuable contribution to the overall well-being of the department.

During the programme, Dr. Chiging Yamang encourages students to keep their surroundings clean individually rather than depending on others.

The event saw active participation from faculty members to students of the Department of Commerce. around 40 students were involved in the beautification of the Department.

The flower pots were used in the plantation which were purchased by the amount collected from the vacation project (where they commercialised their hobbies) carried out during winter break by M. Com 3rd Semester students.

Besides, most of the plants were donated voluntarily by all students and some were donated by Smt. Minam Taloh Kaye, CDPO, Riga, Siang District. The programme was concluded with refreshments and a group photo session.