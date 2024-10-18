Arunachal: APLS host its first-ever Spelling Bee Competition

ZIRO- The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) hosted its first-ever Spelling Bee Competition at St. Claret College, aiming to enhance students’ spelling skills, vocabulary, and public speaking abilities. This event fostered a supportive environment for young minds to flourish.

The objectives of the Spelling Bee included cultivating effective spelling habits, developing poise and communication skills under pressure, expanding vocabulary, and encouraging student connections through extracurricular involvement.

The competition featured Dr. Sonisha R. Syiem as the Master Speller, with judges Ms. Gyati Ampi and Mr. Ranadip Dutta overseeing the proceedings.

Also Read- APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For 140 Vacancy, Registration Process Started

A total of 11 students qualified for the first round, progressing through increasingly challenging rounds. The second round showcased a rigorous competition, resulting in only 4 participants advancing to the final stages.

In the final round, Rawt Awng Tingwa, a first-semester student in the Political Science department, secured first place. Punyo Biida from the English department at SCCZ and Mihin Nipa from the Economics department claimed second and third places, respectively. Miss Millo Mamung, a student from BNYS at IGTAMSU, received a special prize for her fourth-place finish.

Watch Video- Avinash Mishra evicted from Bigg Boss House after “Jhagda” with Chum Darang.

Ms. Gyati Ampi, President of the Ziro branch of APLS, emphasized the importance of providing platforms for literary enthusiasts, highlighting the branch’s efforts since its inception in 2018. She encouraged students and community members to participate in “Chai pe Charcha” open mic sessions.

All top participants received certificates and cash prizes, promoting a spirit of healthy competition and recognition among aspiring spellers.