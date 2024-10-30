ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NYK Pasighat organsied Market Cleaning drive

Mahit Rabha, District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat expressed his gratitude to all the members.............

Last Updated: October 30, 2024
1 minute read
PASIGHAT-  Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Pasighat has organized a market cleaning program under the initiative of celebrating the 1st anniversary of the My Bharat Portal in collaboration with the Bazar Committee Pasighat and NGO Siang Trust at Pasighat main market area on 30th of October 2024.

From the 27th of October to the 30th of October, they celebrated the first Anniversary of the My Bharat Portal under the theme ‘This Diwali with MY BHARAT—Ye Diwali MY Bharat Ke Saath’ by conducting various volunteer programs in Pasighat like Traffic Volunteering, Hospital Volunteering, and My Bharat Experience Sharing, etc.

The MY Bharat is a digital platform launched on 31st of October 2023 under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Govt. of India that provides opportunities for young people to develop their skills, learn, and contribute to the country.

Mahit Rabha, District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat expressed his gratitude to all the members of the Pasighat bazaar committee and Volunteers of Siang Trust all the My Bharat Volunteers for their volunteer participation in making the market cleaning program a great success.

The organization remains committed to organizing more volunteer social service programs of this kind to keep our nation clean from each corner.

