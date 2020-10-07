Itanagar: Capital Admin plans traffic decongestion along NH-415 

Itanagar: The capital administration is working on a plan for traffic decongestion along NH-415, informed Komkar Dulom, deputy commissioner of the Itanagar capital complex. He was talking with the media here on Wednesday.

“On a pilot basis we will start the work on the stretch between RKM Hospital and Nirvachan Bhawan in Itanagar. Parking will be regulated to keep the highway free. Before starting we will carry out an awareness campaign and educate the masses,” DC said.

He also said once the rain stops the construction of 4 lane highway will pick up pace. “All the vehicles, especially the damaged ones parked along highways and sector roads should be removed by the owners within next two weeks. Also once highway work starts no parking of vehicles on NH 415 during night time will be allowed,” said DC.

The DC sought the cooperation of people in improving traffic problems in the capital complex. “The citizens also have to improve traffic sense. The twin capital is a city now and people will have to have certain traffic sense. If everyone follows traffic rules still traffic can be managed,” he added.

He also appeal the commuters/vehicle owners/drivers of private and commercial vehicle to park their vehicle giving a comfortable distance/passage for other commuters so that the free flow of the traffic is not disturbed and traffic jam does not affect others.