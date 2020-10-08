Arunachal: Power Tillers distributed in Kra Daadi

Palin- Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner S. Miji today distributed Power Tillers to few beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Agriculture Mechanisation Programme 2019-20 in a programmme organised by the District Agriculture Officer, Kra Daadi.

He urged the beneficiaries to make productive use of the machine and to be a role model for other farmers. He said that with the use of this modern machinery farm labour efficiency will increase manifolds and helps in increasing farm productions.

Miji also appreciated the works of the Agriculture Department to bring modern farm machineries to the doorsteps of the farmers especially in a remote place like Palin where proper road connectivity itself is a challenge.

He also suggested the concerned dealership to set up servicing centres at Palin for the benefits of the farmers.

The District Agriculture Officer, District Horticulture Officer and Agriculture Development Officer also spoke on the occasion.