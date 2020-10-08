Arunachal: NABARD supported Solar Dryer launched in Namsai

Namsai : A programme on Solar Dryer demonstration, feasibility and its potential for value addition of agricultural products was conducted on Thursday by Namsai Organic Spices & Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co. Ltd., a Farmer Producer Company based in Namsai in presence of Kamal Roy, DDM NABARD and Ms. Onam Tamut, BMM, ArSRLM Namsai.

The project was funded by NABARD under LEDP to NOSAAP in collaboration with ArSRLM as implementing partner. The solar dryer has been procured from Raheja Solar Food Processing Pvt. Ltd., a company based in Indore who recently won Arunachal Pradesh Social Entrepreneurship Meet 2020. The solar dryer which also has electric facility will be utilized to dry products such turmeric, ginger, banana, chilli, lemon, etc. which are available in abundance with the farmer.

The dried products will be packaged under the brand name of NOSAAP to facilitate the marketing and thus realizing better price in the market. Chau Athina Chauhai, CEO of NOSAAP illustrate the facts that products such as lemon which is fetching very low price in the market can be dried and packaged to get better price after the value addition. BMM of ArSRLM motivated the SHG members to dedicatedly work to make the project successful.

DDM NABARD highlighted the various schemes and facilities which can be supported by NABARD such as MEDP, capacity building of SHGs for credit linkage for expansion of their livelihood business activities and setting up of good example for rest of the SHGs.

The 40 kg solar drier will be handled by Jona Kachari-Kuli SHG and their positive outcome will be highly learning process for the rest of the state as well especially for a rain-fed state like Arunachal Pradesh where drying of products such as Large Cardamom, chilli, or other form of agricultural products is a very challenging task.