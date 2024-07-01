Arunachal: Legal Awareness campaign on New Criminal Law held at Ziro

ZIRO- A legal awareness campaign for effective implementation of new criminal laws of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharitya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) was organized at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

The awareness campaign was organized by the District Legal Services Authority, Ziro in collaboration with Lower Subansiri District Administration and District Police.

Chief Judicial Magistrate and Lower Subansiri District Legal Services Authority general secretary Damge Neri briefed the police officials, advocates of Lower Subansiri Bar Association and the gaon buras and buris on the BNS, BNSS and BSA in detail.

The CJM and Lower Subansiri District Magistrate Vivek H.P also handed over copies of the new criminal laws and digital equipments to gaon buras and buris for effective dissemination and implementation of the same at the District.

The legal awareness campaign was attended by police officers from the ranks of Sub-Inspector to Deputy Superintendant of Police, advocates, gaon buras and buris, members of Child Welfare Committee, officials from Department of Women and Child Development, Juvenile Justice Board members, court staffs and NGO members of the District.

Launch and Awareness programme of New Criminal Law at TEZU

Awareness Program on three new criminal laws: Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, Was held at the Conference Hall of the Senior Superintendent of Police Lohit. The program was attended by DC Shashvat Saurabh, and SSP Tumme Amo .

Speaking at the occasion DC Shashvat Saurabh said that it is important to have the knowledge of the new laws for executive magistrates, Police personal in particular and for the public in general. He said that District Administration will be organising workshop in order to spread awareness and knowledge on the new laws.

SSP Tumme Amo said that new law is citizen and justice orientated with a focusing on protection of the citizens.He said that the new laws are comprehensive and covers all the stakeholders involved in the process of justice delivery. If there are certain provisions of the new laws have given more powers to the police; then, there are also provisions to protect the right of the people or any accuse, he added. He hoped that with the new laws in place thre will be speedy justice delivery.

Inspector D Singpho Presented a powerpoint point and explained the various provision of the news laws, he also explainedhow the new laws are different from the old ones.

The program was attended by EAC Sotailum Bellai, ZPM Balong Tindiya, Executive Magistrates, HoOs, Police officials, representatives of Student Unions, Women groups etc.

Launch and Awareness programme of New Criminal Law at Namsai District.

Along with rest of the country, the New Criminal Law was launched and awareness programe was conducted at Namsai District by Namsai District police. Same programe was also observed at Mahadevpur and Chongkham Police Station.

The programe was participated by DC Namsai, Secretary DLSA cum JMFC Namsai, SP Namsai,police officials, Bar association Namsai and representatives from women and child welfare department.

During the program DC Namsai, Secretary DLSA cum JMFC Namsai, SP Namsai deliberated on the New criminal Law, underlying new provisions, changes in criminal Law, speedy and victim centric Justice systemenshrined in the new criminal law The programe highlighted especially in provisions relating to welfare of women and child in the New criminal Law. The new criminal law has come into effect w.e.f 01.07.2024 across the country.