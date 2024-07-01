ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: GTGH observes Doctor’s Day

ZIRO-  The Lower Subansiri District Unit of Arunachal Pradesh Doctor’s Association observed the Doctor’s Day at Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) here today.

The main highlights of the event included free fruit and eatable distribution to indoor patients, voluntary blood donation camp comprising all doctors of GTGH, cake cutting ceremony, constitution of new executive board members for Lower Subansiri District unit followed by lunch comprising all GTGH medical fraternity.

Lower Subansiri District Medical Officer Dr.Nani Rika and GTGH Medical Superintendant Dr. Koj Jarbo further informed that all medical chargeable services for all categories of patients during the day at GTGH were exempted which included diagnostic fee charge, CT scan, X-ray and pay cabin charges among others.

