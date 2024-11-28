Arunachal: Health Minister Eemphasised the necessity of Digitisation in Health Sector

NAMSAI- The Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge emphasised the necessity of digitisation in health sector and the establishment of a data centre for effective data management. He was speaking in a review meeting held ate Namsai today.

The Arunachal Pradesh Health Society organized a regional review meeting for DCs, DMOs, EEs (PHED&WS) and DRCHOs from 8 eastern districts – Namsai, Longding, Tirap, Anjaw, Lower Dibang Valley, Changlang, Dibang Valley & Lohit was held today at DC’s Conference Hall, Namsai.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Biyuram Wahge and attended by MLA-Advisor to HM (H&FW) Dr. Mohesh Chai, MLA-Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, i/c Chief Secretary Kaling Tayeng, Commissioner (H&FW), Secretary (H&FW), Directors, CE (PHED&WS) Eastern Zone, DCs, SPs, DMOs and DRCHOs.

In the meeting the minister of Health and Family Welfare reiterated his commitment to reform the state’s healthcare sector. He emphasised the necessity of digitisation in health sector and the establishment of a data centre for effective data management.

He informed that Human Resource mapping is also under process and it will be digitalised to provide easy access to doctor details. He also asked for the blueprints of all the District Hospitals so as to create a mobile application to display district hospital layouts and provide navigational support.

On same lines he urged all the stakeholders to update and adapt to digital solutions. He then called for innovative measures for cancer awareness campaigns through street plays and social media platforms.

To enhance security in hospitals, he requested SPs to engage atleast 2 police personnels in the hospitals. He urged all the stakeholders to adopt a forward-looking vision for their districts to strengthen public trust in state healthcare facilities and reduce dependency on outside care.

Dr. Mohesh Chai, MLA-Tezu cum Advisor to minister H&FW informed that this is the 4th regional meeting following earlier such meetings at Ziro, Bomdila and Pasighat. He explained that these meetings aim to thoroughly assess health parameters, highlights the front runners and encourage the underperforming districts to improve their metrics before the next review meeting.

As a doctor himself, he acknowledged the numerous challenges faced by the health department. Despite these constraints, he emphasized that the primary goal must remain to deliver quality healthcare services to patients.

He said that the Health Minister has introduced several initiatives and expressed that the results will be reflected soon in the areas of infrastructure, service delivery and digitization.

Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA-Namsai lauded Namsai team for their efforts in the healthcare sector. He said Namsai has been performing relatively well due to the team’s proactive approach in bringing departmental challenges to the attention of local MLAs who work to address these issues within their capacity.

He taking the opportunity reflected few issues such as low HR count and shared that the neighbouring HMLAs has proposed the idea of establishing a de-addiction, rehabilitation and skilling centre for eastern zone at Namsai. For that he called for support from the Health Department to bring this vision to fruition. He concluded by warmly welcoming all attendees to Namsai.

Kaling Tayeng, i/c Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (PWD, Home) highlighted that despite advancements in road connectivity, network connectivity, challenges in healthcare delivery still persists. He stressed the importance of DCs actively participating in such zonal meetings to better understand the health ministry’s priorities and focus areas. He urged all participants to implement the learnings from the meeting in their respective districts to achieve measurable outcomes.

During the meeting, DCs and DMOs of the respective districts presented reports on their health parameters wherein they highlighted their achievements, challenges and vision for improvement.

Some of the points that were highlighted in the meeting are :

Ensuring the prescribed test under Free Diagnostic Services are made operational in every District Hospital, CHC, PHC and Sub centres.

Implementation of E-prescription by all districts which would solve the problem of prescription audits.

Awareness on Tele Manas was provided in the meeting.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to improve health parameters across the districts. A District Integrated Public Health Laboratory under PM-ABHIM was also inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister (H&FW) Biyuram Wahge today at District Hospital, Namsai.