Arunachal: DTCC Tawang holds meeting to raise awareness about COTPA 2003

TAWANG- The District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) under the District Health Society, Tawang, conducted a District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) meeting and sensitization program on the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and other psychotropic substances. The meeting was held at the DC Conference Hall, Tawang.

The program was chaired by Adl. Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sang Khandu and attended by key officials, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Tawang, DW Thongon, District Program Officer (DPO) National Tobacco Control Program (NTCP) Dr. Sangey Thinley, Circle Officers Balban Kamlo and Sumita Jongkey, as well as representatives from various departments, NGOs, student unions, and other DLCC members.

In his address, Adl. DC Sang Khandu emphasized the need for a dedicated task force comprising volunteers from NGOs to raise awareness about COTPA, 2003. He stressed that these volunteers could assist authorities in monitoring violations in public spaces and other prohibited areas.

He further recommended that the DTCC hold quarterly coordination meetings to ensure continuous monitoring and review of COTPA implementation. Grassroots workers, teachers, and school monitors, he noted, should be trained to effectively enforce the Act.

SP Tawang, DW Thongon, called on the public to act as the “eyes and ears” of the police, underscoring the importance of community policing. He sought cooperation from civil society, NGOs, and student unions to report unlawful activities and mentioned new laws that have replaced outdated colonial regulations.

Earlier in the program, Dr. Sangey Thinley, DPO (NTCP) Tawang, delivered a PowerPoint presentation on the impact of alcohol, tobacco, and substance abuse on society. Psychologist Lobsang Yuton from DTCC also presented on the National Tobacco Control Program.

Members from various organizations, including WWA, TMES, ATDSU, and the Monpa Artist Forum, shared their views and suggestions for the effective implementation of COTPA, 2003, in the district.

The program concluded with ADC Sang Khandu administering a pledge to all attendees, affirming their commitment to saying no to tobacco and other psychotropic substances.