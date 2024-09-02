ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former West Kameng DC and 2 Other Officials in Corruption Case

Padma Jaishwal, the former DC of West Kameng is accused of abusing her official position through corrupt and illegal means.

Last Updated: September 2, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former West Kameng DC and 2 Other Officials in Corruption Case

ITANAGAR-  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a Chargesheet against three accused including then Dy. Commissioner (DC), West Kameng, then F & AO and then Cashier both are from office of the  Deputy Commissioner, West Kameng, in a case related to corruption/misappropriation  of public funds.

The two other officials are-Nor Bahadur Sonar (then Finance and Accounts Officer), and Rinchin Phuntsok (then cashier).

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The chargesheet includes serious allegations against the 3 accused. Padma Jaishwal, the former DC of West Kameng is accused of abusing her official position through corrupt and illegal means.

It was also alleged that the accused then DC on numerous occasions called the Cashier and F&AO to her office and asked them to withdraw money in cash on returnable basis and the said amounts were, allegedly, misappropriated.

Further, it was alleged that accused then DC committed gross procedural lapses in conspiracy with the other two accused in getting drafts and Deposit at Call Receipts (DCRs) amounting to Rs. 28 Lakhs prepared to get the amount released from treasury in conspiracy with the Cashier and FAO.

She is alleged to have withdrawn cash from a government account for personal use, prepared Demand Drafts, and transferred funds to private individuals’ accounts at SBI, Chandigarh.

Also Read- Police Arrest Two NSCN-IM cadres, One Over ground Worker and Recover Extortion Money in Naharlagun

It is alleged that she frequently summoned Rinchin Phuntsok and Nor Bahadur Sonar to her office and instructed them to withdraw money in cash on a returnable basis, which was subsequently misappropriated.

During the investigation, it has been established that the trio are accused of conspiring to prepare drafts and Deposit at Call Receipts (DCRs) amounting to Rs. 28 lakhs to facilitate the release of funds from the treasury. The funds were reportedly used for personal property purchases in the names of relatives of Jaishwal.

Tags
Last Updated: September 2, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal CM disburses cash awards worth Rs1.57 crore to 187 meritorious sportspersons and coaches

Arunachal CM disburses cash awards worth Rs1.57 crore to 187 meritorious sportspersons and coaches

Arunachal: IFCSAP team meets Dy CM to discuss promotion of Indigenous and Faith Cultures

Arunachal: IFCSAP team meets Dy CM to discuss promotion of Indigenous and Faith Cultures

Arunachal: Tawang DC stresses on serious issue of garbage disposal

Arunachal: Tawang DC stresses on serious issue of garbage disposal

Arunachal: 3 Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured As Army Truck Falls Into Gorge In Upper Subansiri

Arunachal: 3 Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured As Army Truck Falls Into Gorge In Upper Subansiri

Arunachal: Governor participates in the 3rd Convocation of IGTMS University

Arunachal: Governor participates in the 3rd Convocation of IGTMS University

Arunachal: Diibo GB’s on exposure and recreation tour at Ziro valley

Arunachal: Diibo GB’s on exposure and recreation tour at Ziro valley

Arunachal: Tawang DDMA team conducts expedition for survey of Glacial lake outburst flood towards Dungchhen Tso

Arunachal: Tawang DDMA team conducts expedition for survey of Glacial lake outburst flood towards Dungchhen Tso

Arunachal: Training program on Asiatic Black Bear Monitoring Held in Pakke Tiger Reserve

Arunachal: Training program on Asiatic Black Bear Monitoring Held in Pakke Tiger Reserve

Arunachal: 6th edition of Siang-Simang angling festival concludes

Arunachal: 6th edition of Siang-Simang angling festival concludes

Arunachal: Indian Army observes "Shok Shastra " in Memory of Naik Lham Tsering

Arunachal: Indian Army observes “Shok Shastra ” in Memory of Naik Lham Tsering

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button