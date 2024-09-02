Arunachal: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former West Kameng DC and 2 Other Officials in Corruption Case

ITANAGAR- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a Chargesheet against three accused including then Dy. Commissioner (DC), West Kameng, then F & AO and then Cashier both are from office of the Deputy Commissioner, West Kameng, in a case related to corruption/misappropriation of public funds.

The two other officials are-Nor Bahadur Sonar (then Finance and Accounts Officer), and Rinchin Phuntsok (then cashier).

The chargesheet includes serious allegations against the 3 accused. Padma Jaishwal, the former DC of West Kameng is accused of abusing her official position through corrupt and illegal means.

It was also alleged that the accused then DC on numerous occasions called the Cashier and F&AO to her office and asked them to withdraw money in cash on returnable basis and the said amounts were, allegedly, misappropriated.

Further, it was alleged that accused then DC committed gross procedural lapses in conspiracy with the other two accused in getting drafts and Deposit at Call Receipts (DCRs) amounting to Rs. 28 Lakhs prepared to get the amount released from treasury in conspiracy with the Cashier and FAO.

She is alleged to have withdrawn cash from a government account for personal use, prepared Demand Drafts, and transferred funds to private individuals’ accounts at SBI, Chandigarh.

Also Read- Police Arrest Two NSCN-IM cadres, One Over ground Worker and Recover Extortion Money in Naharlagun

It is alleged that she frequently summoned Rinchin Phuntsok and Nor Bahadur Sonar to her office and instructed them to withdraw money in cash on a returnable basis, which was subsequently misappropriated.

During the investigation, it has been established that the trio are accused of conspiring to prepare drafts and Deposit at Call Receipts (DCRs) amounting to Rs. 28 lakhs to facilitate the release of funds from the treasury. The funds were reportedly used for personal property purchases in the names of relatives of Jaishwal.