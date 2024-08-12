Arunachal: Ashok Singhal Flags Off Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra Abhiyan at Dirang

DIRANG- Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra Abhiyan was flagged off at Dirang today on 12th August 2024 by Ashok Singhal Minister Govt. of Assam cum In-charge BJP Arunachal Pradesh in presence of Phurpa Tsering MLA cum Advisor to Minister PWD, Tsetan Chombey MLA Khalaktang.

Ashok Singhal is on three days tour to West Kameng and Tawang District, Arunachal Pradesh from 11th August 2024 to 13th August 2024 for the first time after taking over the incharge of BJP Arunachal Pradesh.

He appreciated Dirang Mandal committee to organize the Tiranga Yatra Abhiyan and said that let us remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the spirit of unity that binds us together, and to promote patriotism and national unity by encouraging every households to hoist the tricolor to marked a significant moment towards celebrating India’s 77th Independence anniverssary.

He urged party karyakartas to carry forward the ideology of BJP at the grassroot level. He stressed for the involvement of youth and mahila in the organisation to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

He said that youth is the future of Arunachal Pradesh and it is guarantee the bright future of the state. While highlighting various natural potential, especially in the field of tourism, agri-horti, etc, in the state, which needs to be explored for all-around development in the state.

Tarh Tarak State Vice-President, Viney Kumar Gupta, Treasurer, Hinium Tachu District In-Charge ICR, Yeshi Yamchodu District President, Ngawang Lobsang Mandal President and party karyakartas have also join the programme.