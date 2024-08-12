ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ashok Singhal Flags Off Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra Abhiyan at Dirang

Ashok Singhal is on three days tour to West Kameng and Tawang District, Arunachal Pradesh from 11th August.............

Last Updated: August 12, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Ashok Singhal Flags Off Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra Abhiyan at Dirang

DIRANG-  Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra Abhiyan was flagged off at Dirang today on  12th August 2024 by Ashok Singhal Minister Govt. of Assam cum In-charge BJP Arunachal Pradesh in presence of Phurpa Tsering MLA cum Advisor to Minister PWD, Tsetan Chombey MLA Khalaktang.

Ashok Singhal is on three days tour to  West Kameng and Tawang District, Arunachal Pradesh from 11th August 2024 to 13th August 2024 for the first time after taking over the incharge of BJP Arunachal Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

He appreciated Dirang Mandal committee to organize the Tiranga Yatra Abhiyan and said that let us remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the spirit of unity that binds us together, and to promote patriotism and national unity by encouraging every households to hoist the tricolor to marked a significant moment towards celebrating India’s 77th Independence anniverssary.

Also Read- Tiranga Yatra, cycle rally held for Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign in Tawang

He urged party karyakartas to carry forward the ideology of BJP at the grassroot level. He stressed for the involvement of youth and mahila in the organisation to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

He said that youth is the future of Arunachal Pradesh and it is guarantee the bright future of the state. While highlighting various natural potential, especially in the field of tourism, agri-horti, etc, in the state, which needs to be explored for all-around development in the state.

Tarh Tarak  State Vice-President, Viney Kumar Gupta, Treasurer,  Hinium Tachu District In-Charge ICR, Yeshi Yamchodu District President, Ngawang Lobsang Mandal President and party karyakartas have also join the programme.

Last Updated: August 12, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: APSLSA opens new Legal Aid Clinic at Naharlagun

Arunachal: APSLSA opens new Legal Aid Clinic at Naharlagun

Arunachal: Talk of 'Rights of Indigenous People in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact' held at RGU

Arunachal: Talk of ‘Rights of Indigenous People in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact’ held at RGU

Arunachal: Finger millet Field Days & Farmer-Scientist Interactions

Arunachal: Finger millet Field Days & Farmer-Scientist Interactions

Education Minister, Pasang Dorjee Sona emphasized the transformative power of education

Education Minister, Pasang Dorjee Sona emphasized the transformative power of education

Arunachal: DC Lower Subansiri emphasizes accurate and impartial data uploading

Arunachal: DC Lower Subansiri emphasizes accurate and impartial data uploading

Arunachal: Governor inaugurates ‘Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave 2024’

Arunachal: Governor inaugurates ‘Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave 2024’

Arunachal: Meeting on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan held in Yupia

Arunachal: Meeting on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan held in Yupia

Arunachal: After BJP high command denied the demands of PMC councilors to replace its chief, six councilors joined INC

Arunachal: After BJP high command denied the demands of PMC councilors to replace its chief, six councilors joined INC

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Felicitates Achievers from Tai Khamti and Singpho Community

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Felicitates Achievers from Tai Khamti and Singpho Community

Arunachal: 10th National Handloom Day celebrated at Ziro

Arunachal: 10th National Handloom Day celebrated at Ziro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button